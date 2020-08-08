We need contact, not more stuff

Last week, I received a T-shirt. “Stay at home tour 2020” reads the caption. The image is a twist on the old audiotape advertisement where the sound from speakers is blowing the listener away. This has a Grateful Dead iconography; the speakers are pelting a skeleton with roses. Eventually I remembered having ordered it weeks ago, and that it had been backordered. It was an impulse purchase; I have only a vague recollection of ordering it.

Turns out I’m not alone. Many of us are finding ourselves buying stuff online that we don’t really need. A friend of mine had a post on Facebook showing off a new rug. “This stay-in virus has taken its toll on me,” she wrote. “I have been on an Overstock rug sale buying spree. Somebody stop me!” On neighborhood pages, posts about lost dogs have been overtaken by conversations about misdelivered packages. It seems everyone is getting a package, looking for a package, or sending a package back.

It makes sense. The pandemic has made shopaholics out of people who would rather have a root canal than go to the mall. Savvy marketers had already figured out that confinement and isolation is good for business. I learned that from my mother.