Jeepers! Well, actually not jeepers. It’s just that I have never used that word in a column and it seemed about time.

Recently I have noticed a number of articles questioning the value of a college education. This is more a return on investment question rather than a life experience question. There can be little doubt that 4 or 5 or even 6 years at old State U will garner a certain polish that one may lack coming out of high school.

And who knows when the ability to drink ginormous quantities of beer might come in handy?

Though it flies in the face of common wisdom, here is the quick and dirty analysis. Even a state school will cost between $80,000 and $100,000. Unless you have some specialized degree, the average starting salary is in the $35,000 or $40,000 range. If you took the 100 large and invested it while your little Einstein learned a trade, you might wind up with a bigger pot at the end.

I cite several personal experiences to back up the no college position. Last summer on the hottest day of the year, our A/C went on the fritz. Have you noticed that your A/C will go out in July and never in January? But I digress. A technician showed up, diagnosed an impaired flux capacitor, fixed same and was on his way. Total time elapsed -- maybe 30 minutes. Total bill: $196 of which the flux capacitor was $1.98.

Next we had some electrical snafu. We summoned our friendly neighborhood electrician to bail us out. He promptly spotted a bad circuit breaker and replaced same. Total time elapsed -- 15 minutes. Total bill: $125 including the cost of the circuit breaker at $1.98.

Now we have to have a tree removed. While I grant this involves tough manual labor and will take several hours, it ain’t rocket surgery; well it is tree surgery. Total cost $1,600, for a job George Washington performed for no charge at all. I couldn’t get in touch with Mr. Washington so I had to use local folks.

I don’t know what the tradesmen earn but I suspect it is north of $20 per hour, which translates to over $40,000 per year...more than the average starting salary for your basic Social Sciences degree.

“But,” you say, “the upside is greater for social scientists.” Really? You don’t think wages for hard-to-find tradesmen won’t increase too? And I've got my 100 grand over yonder invested for the future, not to mention that some folks prefer working with their hands instead of dueling with some computer.

This missive is not to overly disparage the college route. However, when you reduce it to dollars and cents and compounding and all of that stuff you have a compelling argument for trades over books.

If I had it to do over again, I think I would advise F-Troop to look at a career in air conditioning electricians who could also chop down trees. That rare combination would draw at least $60 per hour. Talk about a triple threat.

Onward.