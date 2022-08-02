Welcome to the Wiregrass, HudsonAlpha!

George Washington Carver, the most prominent scientist of the 20th century, inventor of 300 different uses of peanuts, and a professor at Tuskegee Institute, once said, “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.”

In 2005, Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian had a vision of conducting genomics research that would translate into real world results. Now that vision is a reality. Since inception, the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology has had a 3.2 billion dollar impact on the Alabama economy, 2,300 plus jobs have been created and more than 45 biotech companies have located on their campus in Huntsville, Alabama.

Today, that vision takes root in the heart of the Wiregrass in Dothan, Alabama.

Neil Lamb, HudsonAlpha president, and I will sign a memorandum of understanding that creates the HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. This expansion of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology will be its first outside the main campus in Huntsville. It will be transformative for the quality of life in the Wiregrass and create a significant expansion of the state’s innovation footprint in our area of the state that is ripe for development.

What will this new partnership do and what does it mean to our area?

This HudsonAlpha Wiregrass will focus on three main areas of work: 1) genomics education in Wiregrass schools and general public to include educator professional learning experiences, student trips, summer programs, workforce certifications and internships in ag-tech; 2) genomics research on Alabama peanuts including collaboration with local farmers and high school agriculture programs, Auburn University, and the Wiregrass Research Extension Center to create a new variety of drought and disease resistant peanut; and 3) recruitment of agriculture tech start-up companies, and creation of an eco-system for entrepreneurs and small businesses driving a destination for technology and innovation.

This work will be housed in a new Wiregrass Center of Innovation, which will be located in downtown Dothan. This space will include wet labs, offices and other infrastructure required in a modern space of innovation. Our region is an optimal location for this type of center because of its national and regional dominance in agriculture, forestry and health care.

Research funding and investments in agriculture are growing exponentially. HudsonAlpha and Auburn University have expertise in agricultural genomics research—specifically in peanuts, energy crops and other areas. Creating more advanced varieties of certain agricultural and forestry products in the Wiregrass will lead to new jobs, revenues in the form of IP royalties, the creation of startups and value added to crops. The work, centered on education, will enhance the importance of plant and health genomics research to both students and overall community while also providing added intellectual value to the overall economy.

Our city, county and community are at the crossroads to embrace growth and opportunities that we have never seen. We are at the place to make big and bold decisions that can transform our community. And we are at the moment to ask ourselves the challenging question, “What do we want Dothan and the Wiregrass to be for the next generation?”

Today, we answer in the affirmative for a new economy with a vision rooted in the words of George Washington Carver and in the hopes and the dreams of Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian. Welcome to the Wiregrass, HudsonAlpha. Let’s get to work.