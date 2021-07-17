What about Greene impresses local GOP?

The first time I became aware of Rep. Greene was in 2017 when she posted she felt she “could not trust the government.” What an awful statement for a “true” American to make. Thus began her furor for consuming and spreading some of the most outrageous conspiracy theories out there. I do not want to perpetuate those ideas, so I will simply list them here. Google them for yourself. They are the Satanic Blood Sacrifice named “Frazzleddrip,” “Clinton Body Count,” “Pizzagate,” “9/11 trutherism,” “Mass Shootings are Staged and False,” “Military Grade Intelligence Weapons,” which is about a government device planted in citizens’ heads, and so many more. Of course, in February 2021, she claims to regret many of her anti-government rants, which were by her own admission fueled by conspiracy theories on Facebook and associated with QAnon. Lately she’s made attempts to distance herself from QAnon. Further, Greene has indicated her support of executing prominent Democratic politicians. She blogged that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason, and on more than one occasion, she liked posts calling for Pelosi to be put to death. Of course, her defense is that other people run her social media page. Perhaps this true, but Rep. Greene is still responsible for her social media accounts and content with her name on it.