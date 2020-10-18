What are Trump’s chances?

Then there is Trump's job approval rating. In the new poll from ABC News and The Washington Post, it is 45%. While by no means great, that is higher than his position in the polls versus Biden. Which leads to the question asked by RealClearPolitics' Sean Trende in an interview with The New Yorker: "Who are these people that approve of the job he's doing but aren't going to vote for him?" Perhaps they are people who are going to end up voting for the president, no matter what they may say now. "There are people who like his policies, but hate his persona," Trende continued. "But it could also be that these are voters who are saying they're undecided, but they really aren't."

So why isn't Trump leading in the polls? Or at least even in the polls? In part, because so many voters say they are turned off by his personality, his manner, his style, his public performance in office. In the same poll in which 56% said they are better off than four years ago, Gallup also asked whether voters "agree or disagree that [Trump or Biden] has the personality and leadership qualities a president should have." Forty-nine percent said Biden has those qualities, while 44% said Trump has them. Other polls, while finding that voters see Trump as a strong leader, have highlighted voter unhappiness with his personality.