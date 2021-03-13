What I owe Lou and lls/h

One morning this week I woke up to find a text from my friend lls/h, with whom I have corresponded for many years. She worked with me long ago, and we became fast friends because of our common interests, particularly in the areas music and writing. She moved away, married (lls then became lls/h), and had a son; I’ve kept up with the family through the years by postcards, packages, and an occasional short visit at Chick-fil-A as the family stopped for a quick bite on a long journey north.
Our correspondence has settled down in more recent times, now consisting of texts or social media messages consisting of little more than a few words and a link to something on the internet — or more often simply a link. That’s what I found Thursday morning — a link to an NPR.com story reporting the death of Lou Ottens, a 94-year-old engineer who died last Saturday in the Netherlands.
I’d never heard his name, but Lou Ottens has had a profound impact on my life for one reason — he invented the compact cassette tape. And the more I read about him, the more I realized he was my kind of guy.
Ottens was working for Philips in Belgium when he decided to try and find an alternative to reel-to-reel tape recorders to make recorded music more accessible to the masses. Reel-to-reel units were expensive and cumbersome. Ottens had something smaller in mind, and created a small rectangular block of wood to carry around as a reminder of the scale he had in mind. It would be the first prototype of an innovation that led a revolution in recording. It would be lost when Ottens used it to steady a jack while changing a tire.
I was four years old when Ottens’ compact cassette tape was launched, and it would be another six or seven years or so before I huddled in the corner of my bedroom with a recorder and plastic microphone, recording myself singing my best imitation of Bobby Goldsboro’s version of “With Pen in Hand” and Al Green’s “Tired of Being Alone” both interrupted by one or the other of my sisters.
My correspondence with lls/h included the occasional tape, on which we would share music each thought the other might enjoy. It was both our great fortune when she gained access to an older sister’s voluminous music collection. I discovered a lot of music I might have otherwise missed, like bands called Zeitgeist and Flat Duo Jets.
And then there’s the Deadhead taper community, which would not exist without the compact cassette tape. I’d argue that Ottens did far more for the hippie movement than Albert Hofmann, the Swiss scientist who identified the psychedelic properties of LSD and psilocybin mushrooms in the 1940s, or Owsley Stanley, the Grateful Dead’s storied sound engineer and medicine man.
The Grateful Dead had a laissez-faire attitude toward audience recording, and as a result, a tremendous network of tape-swapping developed, and along with it, great reverence for particularly outstanding concerts.
I stumbled across one of lls/h’s cassette tapes in a desk drawer the other day. The box with its listing of songs wasn’t with it, but I had listened to it so much I have the sequences memorized. The discovery made me realize it’s been a decade or more since I’ve owned a device that would play a cassette tape. Oddly, I noticed a long grayish-brown tangle of magnetic tape along the curb at a red light on the way home from work. I recognized it immediately as the innards of a cassette tape eaten by player with a gummy transport mechanism. For want of a pencil to re-spool the tape, the frustrated listener had tossed the whole 93.75 yards out a window, a relic to greet passers-by like a dinosaur bone.
Even as technology has progressed, we still owe much to Lou Ottens. These days the analog cassette recordings of various hippies have been digitized and archived. These days, a Grateful Dead fan can fall deep into the rabbit hole that is archive.org, where there are 15,322 recordings of decades of shows from the tapers’ pit, or dig into the Grateful Dead vault to find about 50 of the infamous lost Betty Boards, a collection of shows recorded from the soundboard on a reel-to-reel by sound crew tech Betty Cantor-Jackson and later lost when she fell on hard times and couldn’t pay her storage fees. They resurfaced later, and were eventually returned to the Grateful Dead vault — but the story is too byzantine to recount here.
I shared these thoughts in my response to lls/h. In her inimitable turn of phrase, she summed it up well:
“It’s still a thrill to run across your tapes. To connect with the music on its own is a pleasure, to be sure, but what’s infinitely more satisfying is experiencing someone else’s music, not prepackaged off the shelf but curated in surprising ways that give you a glimpse inside the brain of the curator. Mixtapes made that connection possible. The very mechanics of the cassette make for the perfect visual metaphor for those mixtapes in the mail: the long ribbon spooling back and forth between two separate orbits.”
Swapping Spotify playlists just isn’t the same.
We owe Lou Ottens greatly for those lost strands, and so much more. As I write this, I realize I’m wearing a Deadhead t-shirt with a drawing of a skeleton slumped in an easy chair in front of stereo speakers and being pelted with roses, along with the caption, “Is it live or is it Dead?” — a riff on the ‘70s-era Maxell compact cassette tape “Blown Away” advertisement.
