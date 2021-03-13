What I owe Lou and lls/h

I was four years old when Ottens’ compact cassette tape was launched, and it would be another six or seven years or so before I huddled in the corner of my bedroom with a recorder and plastic microphone, recording myself singing my best imitation of Bobby Goldsboro’s version of “With Pen in Hand” and Al Green’s “Tired of Being Alone” both interrupted by one or the other of my sisters.

My correspondence with lls/h included the occasional tape, on which we would share music each thought the other might enjoy. It was both our great fortune when she gained access to an older sister’s voluminous music collection. I discovered a lot of music I might have otherwise missed, like bands called Zeitgeist and Flat Duo Jets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And then there’s the Deadhead taper community, which would not exist without the compact cassette tape. I’d argue that Ottens did far more for the hippie movement than Albert Hofmann, the Swiss scientist who identified the psychedelic properties of LSD and psilocybin mushrooms in the 1940s, or Owsley Stanley, the Grateful Dead’s storied sound engineer and medicine man.

The Grateful Dead had a laissez-faire attitude toward audience recording, and as a result, a tremendous network of tape-swapping developed, and along with it, great reverence for particularly outstanding concerts.