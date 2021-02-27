What is there to look forward to?

Perhaps I should only speak for myself, but the drastic changes in routine that come with this pandemic life have settled comfortably around me. We’ve tried to stream at least one movie on the weekends, since going to the cinema is off the table. And we’ve plowed through one series after another, abandoning a few that were just plain stupid.
Apparently, we’re not alone. In 2015, a friend of mine in Philadelphia, Jamie Joffe, started a Facebook page, “Binge + Purge,” so she could talk with somebody about a Showtime series she’d watched, The Affair. Now the page has more than 5,000 members from all over the world, and Jamie, “a recovering publicist,” she calls herself, has started tracking its performance, which is how she knows that activity on the site has doubled since March 2020.
Outside of television and the various programming that can be streamed from the internet, there hasn’t been much to look forward to, which is why I was a little giddy with anticipation for a new offering in which an Italian-American actor delves into the food culture in his homeland. “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” has three of my favorite things — Italy, food, and actor Stanley Tucci.
I’m a Stanley Tucci fan from way back, so I proposed that in preparation for the upcoming show, we’d do well to watch one of our two favorite food movies, preferably Big Night, the one with Stanley Tucci in it. (The other is Babette’s Feast, which is an extraordinary picture, even without Stanley Tucci).
I won’t give away the plot; but Stanley Tucci and Tony Shaloub are brothers Primo and Secondo, who own an Italian restaurant. As the story unfolds, the brothers began to prepare for a special event, for which Primo (Shaloub) decides to make a tympani.
The tympani fascinates me. A washtub-sized vessel is lined with dough that drapes over the edge, and is filled with a cornucopia of Italian meats, cheeses, spices, and sauce, and who knows what all, and then the dough is sealed across the top and popped in the oven. Once it’s done, the tub is inverted, and when the dish cools and settles a bit, the tub is lifted off, revealing an enormous drum-shaped, perfectly browned crust — hence the name, tympani.
Of course, now I want to make a tympani myself. I have discovered in recent years that cooking is a good way to unwind; I have a little Klipsch speaker to stream music through, and I just get lost in the preparation, and get hung up on esoteric ingredients. I once cajoled my sister and her husband to drive us all over the Atlanta suburbs in search of Aleppo chili pepper. We found it in the last place we looked, but along the way we procured two large bags of dried chickpeas and some fine tea from India. More recently I found the elusive ingredient to replicate a salad we had in Lucca — a small container of burrata hiding in the back of the cheese chest at Publix. Bettye found some Campari tomatoes and some spinach leaves, and then drizzled the salad with balsamic crema we brought back from Italy. We recently opened the last bottle, so I’m now on the search for that, or at least a reasonable substitute.
But the tympani would be an undertaking that would make the creation of homemade lasagna seem as easy as whipping up spaghetti with jarred sauce. Constructing the tympani would take hours — days, perhaps — of tedium, and would likely cost a fortune in ingredients. Assuming the stars align and my tympani turns out half as well as Primo’s, I would need probably 50 people to eat it, and I’m not sure I know that many people well enough to feed.
For the time being, I’m going to make some tahini halvah cookies sometime this weekend. So that’s something to look forward to — unless I overcook them.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.