What is there to look forward to?

The tympani fascinates me. A washtub-sized vessel is lined with dough that drapes over the edge, and is filled with a cornucopia of Italian meats, cheeses, spices, and sauce, and who knows what all, and then the dough is sealed across the top and popped in the oven. Once it’s done, the tub is inverted, and when the dish cools and settles a bit, the tub is lifted off, revealing an enormous drum-shaped, perfectly browned crust — hence the name, tympani.

Of course, now I want to make a tympani myself. I have discovered in recent years that cooking is a good way to unwind; I have a little Klipsch speaker to stream music through, and I just get lost in the preparation, and get hung up on esoteric ingredients. I once cajoled my sister and her husband to drive us all over the Atlanta suburbs in search of Aleppo chili pepper. We found it in the last place we looked, but along the way we procured two large bags of dried chickpeas and some fine tea from India. More recently I found the elusive ingredient to replicate a salad we had in Lucca — a small container of burrata hiding in the back of the cheese chest at Publix. Bettye found some Campari tomatoes and some spinach leaves, and then drizzled the salad with balsamic crema we brought back from Italy. We recently opened the last bottle, so I’m now on the search for that, or at least a reasonable substitute.