What’re you reading?

My favorite thing about Highlights was a cartoon feature called Goofus and Gallant. The point of the strip was to urge youngsters to become good citizens. Gallant took out the garbage without being told. He was polite and kind to old people and birds.

Ingeniously, the author drew the two characters to look exactly alike in a far-too-subtle attempt to suggest the philosophical concept that both live within us. Unfortunately, I identified more with Goofus, who was a subversive, and may well have been a sociopath. I would flip through the magazine to read Goofus and Gallant first because I couldn’t wait to see what sort of shenanigans the bad boy was up to.

Grandmother’s house held a motherlode, but her magazines were different. There were pictures and stories about people like Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, Frank Sinatra, boozy paparazzi shots of Liz and Richard, and endless recounting of Andy Williams and the scandalous Claudine Longet. I had no idea who any of them were, but the magazines were more interesting than Coronet, and — oo-la-lah! — had advertisements for Frederick’s of Hollywood in the back pages.