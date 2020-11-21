What’s for supper?

We were having dinner with a friend the other evening when discussion turned to how we’d met. The three of us had met decades ago, but I’d met the woman years before when she was friends with the younger sister of one of my childhood pals. He had a driver’s license, and he and I took his sister and her friend — our dining companion — to spend a day at a beachfront condo the family was using at the time.

I shared that story at the table. She had forgotten it, and was surprised I remembered after more than 45 years.

“Of course I remember,” I said. “That was the day I had my first fried chicken sandwich.”

The ladies erupted in laughter. But I wasn’t joking. It was a little divey place on the beachfront leg of Thomas Drive. The building looked like it had once been a Waffle House, repurposed as a generic short-order place. The sandwich was extraordinary — crisp battered boneless chicken topped with sliced dill pickle on a toasted, buttered bun.

This was long before my world had expanded widely enough to encounter a Chick-fil-A. In fact, it may have been my first exposure to the marvel of boneless chicken.

