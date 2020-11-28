What’s in a name?

Later this week, the Dothan Board of Education is expected to make a decision about the names of some of its schools as it moves students around yet again to address overcrowding at Dothan Preparatory Academy. Among those are Cloverdale school, where students from grades 3 through 6 will be moved, and the Carver Magnet School building, which will house the system’s ninth-grade students. There is one school of thought suggesting that the Carver Magnet School name should follow the elementary students because some have purchased materials carrying the school name.
There’s far more that should be taken into consideration.
Imagine you’re a rising senior at a school from which you’ve long thought you’d graduate. Your teenaged world is fairly well wrapped up in the identity of your school, your friends there, your clubs and extracurricular activities. You may have already aced cheerleader tryouts, or been slotted as a starter on the football team.
And then you find out that your school is closing, and that you’ll be bused to another school a few miles away. When you arrive, you’re a stranger in a strange land — the building is unfamiliar and more than half of the kids there are people you’ve never seen before, and they may not be happy to have you there. Those cheerleaders have already been selected, and the football roster is set.
Welcome to the plight of Carver High School’s would-be Class of 1970.
Carver High School was changed to Carver Junior High School. To make things worse, alumni later learned that the repository of the institution’s storied history and its students’ hard-won achievements was discarded.
“We had a giant trophy case and had pictures of all the graduating classes from the very beginning,” said Francina Morales, a 1969 Carver High School graduate. “All of that was thrown out. Class pictures and graduation pictures — all of them have been lost.”
The inevitable change was a long time coming. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, overturning a turn-of-the-century ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson that segregation of races did not constitute discrimination. In Brown, the high court ruled that separate schools were not equal, and ordered U.S. public schools to desegregate.
In those days, Dothan was two cities in many ways. Minority neighborhoods were served by Black-owned businesses, and the students of Black families attended Carver High School, first at a facility on Lake Street, and later at a new Carver High School on Old Webb Road. Dothan’s white students went to Dothan High School.
That changed in the summer of 1969, when the Dothan Board of Education decided to close Carver High School and fold its student body into the population of Dothan High School. It’s safe to say that it was the two student bodies that suffered the most from the controversial move. Many Dothan High School students saw the Carver students as interlopers. Some Carver kids dropped out of school; some joined the military and went to Vietnam.
It wasn’t just students who found themselves adrift; there was a slate of teachers at Carver High School that would be moved within the system.
One of those was Walter Byrd, who had been director of Carver High School’s magnificent marching band. After desegregration, Byrd was moved to Dothan High School. With the influx of Carver band students to the Dothan High School band, the music program was split into A Band and B Band, one former student told me. Byrd was to lead the B Band, but that didn’t last long; Walter Byrd died of a sudden heart attack.
Fifty years have passed, but Carver school, in various iterations, has remained a constant on Old Webb Road, and has remained a touchstone for alumni and members of the community. George Washington Carver’s life work stands as tremendous contribution to science for all mankind, but has particular significance to African-Americans, who see his achievement in a time when Black Americans were treated as second-class citizens.
While today’s students may wish to hold onto the name and take it with them across town, the significance of Carver school, in its traditional place in the community it’s served for generations, should carry far greater weight.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. Email: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
