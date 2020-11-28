What’s in a name?

Later this week, the Dothan Board of Education is expected to make a decision about the names of some of its schools as it moves students around yet again to address overcrowding at Dothan Preparatory Academy. Among those are Cloverdale school, where students from grades 3 through 6 will be moved, and the Carver Magnet School building, which will house the system’s ninth-grade students. There is one school of thought suggesting that the Carver Magnet School name should follow the elementary students because some have purchased materials carrying the school name.

There’s far more that should be taken into consideration.

Imagine you’re a rising senior at a school from which you’ve long thought you’d graduate. Your teenaged world is fairly well wrapped up in the identity of your school, your friends there, your clubs and extracurricular activities. You may have already aced cheerleader tryouts, or been slotted as a starter on the football team.

And then you find out that your school is closing, and that you’ll be bused to another school a few miles away. When you arrive, you’re a stranger in a strange land — the building is unfamiliar and more than half of the kids there are people you’ve never seen before, and they may not be happy to have you there. Those cheerleaders have already been selected, and the football roster is set.