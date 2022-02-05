What’s the word?

One day last week, I decided to abandon Wordle. It was making me doubt my faculties, although I do a lot to try to keep the gray matter agile. I like Jumble and Celebrity Cipher in the paper. They’ll keep you on your toes.

I also do (or I should say, attempt) the New York Times crossword every day, although it gets challenging on Thursdays and Saturdays are a nightmare. I also play “Spelling Bee,” another NYT game in which one is presented with six letters in a circle with a seventh letter in the center. The player is to create as many words as possible, but must include the center letter in each word. The goal is to reach Genius level. It’s possible – if you keep coming back to it all day.

At least for me, the stress of Spelling Bee comes the next day, when one has the opportunity to see a list of words from the day before. There is a check mark beside those you found, but most damning are the ones left behind.

In a recent game, I hit Genius level, and was right full of myself about it. The next day, I discovered that I’d left nine words on the table: CLOMP, EMCEE, IMPEL, LIMO, LOOM, MEME, MIMIC, POMELO, and POMPOM. How could I get a $5 word like POLEMIC and have the likes of LOOM, LIMO, and POMPOM elude me?