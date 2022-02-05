What’s the word?

I read a statistic suggesting that the average person hears or reads about 100,000 words per day. Those words were among the thousands I read on the internet, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say they’re probably not accurate. After all, I’ve been told that 78.6 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot and presented with confidence, so there’s that.
But let’s concede that each of us hears or reads a surprising quantity of words each day. I may well average a bit more, as much of my work involves reading. So there are a lot of words consumed in my world, but I don’t believe I have ever heard anyone express the idea that people need more stress in their lives.
Most of us avoid stress as much as possible, and I like to think I do a fairly good job of it and, more importantly, understand that one can mitigate stress without avoiding responsibility.
On the other hand, I’m not very good at avoiding temptation, and lately I’ve succumbed to the siren song of a new lure.
Wordle.
I can hear the heads nodding from here. It’s a monkey on my back. If there are readers out there who haven’t tried it, be like Odysseus and lash yourself to the mast. Your self-esteem will thank you for it.
It’s deceptively simple. There are six rows of five squares; you have six chances to correctly guess the word of the day. In the first row, you type in a five-letter word. Any word; it doesn’t matter what. The game will then show your progress by coloring the squares – a green square indicates that the correct letter is in the correct place. Yellow squares indicate those letters are part of the word, but in the wrong space. Grey boxes indicate the letters aren’t in the word. You progress is tracked on a keyboard below the puzzle. The logic part comes in as you study the progress on the keyboard and the positions of correct letters in the rows to determine what the word might be.
Many people then post their results on social media. Or at least they do if their game is respectable.
The first time I played, I failed. The second time I played, I pulled a word out of the air, as one does, and it happened to be the word of the day. I put it on social media. There were a few oohs and aahs, and a couple of skeptical reactions. But it was a fluke, like a hole-in-one. I’m not a golfer, but I would imagine that even the greatest golfer in the world can’t make a hole-in-one on demand. There’s going to be a lot of cosmic randomness at play.
Wordle stresses me out – something I discovered after putting in two words that contained no letters of significance. I’d used a third of my chances and was still at Square 1.
One day last week, I decided to abandon Wordle. It was making me doubt my faculties, although I do a lot to try to keep the gray matter agile. I like Jumble and Celebrity Cipher in the paper. They’ll keep you on your toes.
I also do (or I should say, attempt) the New York Times crossword every day, although it gets challenging on Thursdays and Saturdays are a nightmare. I also play “Spelling Bee,” another NYT game in which one is presented with six letters in a circle with a seventh letter in the center. The player is to create as many words as possible, but must include the center letter in each word. The goal is to reach Genius level. It’s possible – if you keep coming back to it all day.
At least for me, the stress of Spelling Bee comes the next day, when one has the opportunity to see a list of words from the day before. There is a check mark beside those you found, but most damning are the ones left behind.
In a recent game, I hit Genius level, and was right full of myself about it. The next day, I discovered that I’d left nine words on the table: CLOMP, EMCEE, IMPEL, LIMO, LOOM, MEME, MIMIC, POMELO, and POMPOM. How could I get a $5 word like POLEMIC and have the likes of LOOM, LIMO, and POMPOM elude me?
About the time I decided to abandon Wordle, I read that the game was purchased by the New York Times. I expect the game will be moved soon to the NYT game portal, but it will remain free to play, at least for the foreseeable future.
I might move on to a new rabbit hole with the more far more maddening Absurdle, or, on a really frustrating day, maybe Sweardle.
WHAT I’M READING: “The Hotel New Hampshire” by John Irving – When my little sister’s high school graduation was taking place at the Dothan Civic Center, I had not yet forgotten my own graduation several years earlier, so when I joined our parents in the audience, I had a copy of “The World According to Garp” to occupy me through several hours of boredom. I was able to plow through several chapters until her row stood to head toward the stage, and my mother jabbed my leg: “OK, sonny boy, here she comes...”
I have been a fan of John Irving for a long time, and thought I had read all his works. Apparently, I missed this one.
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: “Grantchester,” “Ozark,” and a couple of movies that somehow slipped by us, “Bottle Shock,” about winemaking in Napa Valley and how the region’s reputation was built, and “House of Games,” a slightly dated thriller by David Mamet.
