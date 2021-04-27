Who are the nine people who sit on our state Supreme Court?

This week allow me to share with you a sketch of the men and women who sit on our state Supreme Court. These nine justices are all Republican, all conservative on both social and business issues. All are very devout in their faith and very connected to their churches and their families.

Chief Justice Tom Parker has been on the state Supreme Court since 2005. He was born and raised in Montgomery and went to Dartmouth College and Vanderbilt Law School.

Parker and his wife, the former Dottie James of Auburn, have been married 39 years. Dottie was a supervisor of the governor’s mansion during the Fob James administration. They are Methodist.

Justice Jay Mitchell is the most personable and definitely the tallest member of the Supreme Court. Mitchell was a star basketball player at Birmingham Southern where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He is imminently qualified for the Supreme Court having graduated from the University of Virginia Law School and had a sterling career with a Birmingham law firm prior to being overwhelmingly elected to the high tribunal in 2018. Justice Mitchell and his wife, Elizabeth, have four children. They reside in Homewood and are members of the Church of the Highlands.