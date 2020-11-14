Who’s calling?

I’ve always had a fascination with pay phones. Of course, they were helpful if you needed your mom to pick you up from the rec center after a day of swimming. But if you were inclined to mischief, they offered infinite possibilities.

I was thrilled when I discovered that the pay phones that lined the main floor of Northside Mall had consecutive phone numbers. One day I walked leisurely from one to the next and noted how much time elapsed as I walked from one of the stone structures to the next. When I’d get bored, I’d call the first payphone near Woolco. If someone answered, I’d ask for Walter. When they hung up, I would wait the allotted time, and then call the next one. The same person would always pick up the second time, and I’d ask for Walter. There was a certain thrill in exasperating adults anonymously. Occasionally, I’d get them a third time, and I’d ask for Walter.

Only once did I get an answer at the fourth call. “HELLO,” the aggravated man said brusquely. “This is Walter,” I said. “Do I have any calls?”

Kids today will never experience such shenanigans. Telecommunication is not as easily anonymous, as most phones will show a caller’s number, name, or both. And good luck finding a payphone to call.

