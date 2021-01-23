Who shaped you?

I was looking through the Old Dothan Memories page on Facebook the other day when I came across a question the father of one of my classmates from the old neighborhood posted almost two years ago:
Outside of your family, who had the greatest influence on your life being raised in Dothan?
Who indeed? My first thought was friends of my parents — Boots and D.D. McBride, Maurine Kirkland, Alta Pauley — and other adults I encountered — Doug Tew and Lowell Rountree at the Rec Center, Junior Lee the postman, Jack Adkins, the juvenile officer who scared me out of a life of crime, Marx Tatom, a friend's dad who taught me to build things from wood. Certainly their influence helped shape me in ways I can’t quite identify.
Louise Crammer and Marian Loftin, on the other hand, left indelible marks. Mrs. Crammer was the principal of my elementary school, Selma Street, and Mrs. Loftin was my fourth-grade teacher. They failed to shame a fondness for the well-placed curse word out of me, but their kindness has resonated with me for a half-century.
Johnny Middlebrooks’ towering presence was comforting, as he would always see me, and acknowledge me with a faux-stern, “Boy, does your mama know you’re out?”
Terry Heisler taught me to swim, and then years later, as my boss at a Northside Mall record store, schooled me on esoteric rock music well beyond what I’d learned from Preston T. Duckett’s hip WDIG show.
I gained valuable life lessons from Jimmy Walding, who likely wasn’t aware he was teaching me. I worked for him at his furniture store, and learned volumes about entrepreneurship and how to recognize opportunities that weren’t readily apparent.
Folks like these get a lot of credit — or perhaps, blame — for their influence on my upbringing.
But there are many, many others, who influenced me by example, and many, many more who influence me every day. Men like Alfred Saliba and Morris Slingluff, who saw the world clearly and followed their consciences in working toward the greater good. Dr. Myland Brown, an educator whose work to enrich the lives of our community’s youth never stops. Vic Bubbett, the original dogged reporter from whom I learned volumes about telling the stories of a community. Wylie Yelverton, whose larger-than-life personality would sometimes blind people to his keen sense of right and wrong.
For almost a decade I have joined a group of men for breakfast once a week, and we discuss matters of faith, ethics, and morality. I hold every one of them in the highest esteem, and individually and collectively, these guys have made me a better person.
And then there are people, too many to count, who quietly do incredible things without acknowledgement. They’re the folks referred to as “anonymous donors” if they’re referred to at all, and they’d prefer no mention at all. Gestures large and small, simply because they can — and, in accordance with their dignified rectitude, should.
We grow and we evolve, and with any luck, we’ll find the right path more often than not. If I can’t, it’s not for lack of proper role models.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle. Email: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.