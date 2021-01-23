Who shaped you?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I gained valuable life lessons from Jimmy Walding, who likely wasn’t aware he was teaching me. I worked for him at his furniture store, and learned volumes about entrepreneurship and how to recognize opportunities that weren’t readily apparent.

Folks like these get a lot of credit — or perhaps, blame — for their influence on my upbringing.

But there are many, many others, who influenced me by example, and many, many more who influence me every day. Men like Alfred Saliba and Morris Slingluff, who saw the world clearly and followed their consciences in working toward the greater good. Dr. Myland Brown, an educator whose work to enrich the lives of our community’s youth never stops. Vic Bubbett, the original dogged reporter from whom I learned volumes about telling the stories of a community. Wylie Yelverton, whose larger-than-life personality would sometimes blind people to his keen sense of right and wrong.

For almost a decade I have joined a group of men for breakfast once a week, and we discuss matters of faith, ethics, and morality. I hold every one of them in the highest esteem, and individually and collectively, these guys have made me a better person.