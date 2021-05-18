Who will be in 2022 U.S. Senate race?

A well-heeled candidate who may be edging closer to entering the Derby is Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman. He possesses the right and necessary ingredient for a successful recipe – money. He can bankroll the effort and also has proven fundraising skills. Some people might be skeptical that his 2020 loss in the second district congressional race might hurt his credibility. My guess is that it is irrelevant as to whether he won or lost, most people do not follow politics enough to recall the outcome. The amount of time and especially money spent by Coleman in that race has secured some name identification in the southern part of the state.

The big question is whether Shelby’s former chief of staff and current president of the Business Council of Alabama, Katie Britt, enters the race. Her credibility and success lie totally on Shelby’s commitment to her cause. It is no secret that Shelby wants Katie Boyd Britt to succeed him. He likes the fact that she is brilliant, capable, and young. She would also be an excellent campaigner. However, it will take a lot of money to make Katie a winner. She begins with no name identification.

Again, this will be an expensive and probably a vicious race. The gloves will come off and it will be tough brawl.

