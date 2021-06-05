Who's calling me now?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through the internet years, our newspaper has been owned by several companies, each with its own corporate IT team, and the safety protocols to keep bad guys out. But it’s a game of whack-a-mole in that a system that blocks today’s potential threats may well miss tomorrow’s threats.

Last weekend, I received a notification on my phone that a woman I’ve known for years had sent me a Facebook friend request, and I knew right away that someone somewhere had hijacked her account. We were already Facebook friends and had been for at least a decade until her death more than a year ago.

I followed the instructions to report the incident, and the options were limited. I chose “Pretending to be someone else.” None of the other options seemed to fit. Facebook responded that the matter would be taken up with my friend who was being impersonated.

Good luck with that. They’ll swat at flies in the kitchen that have flown in from outdoors, but they’re not concerned enough to put screens on the windows.