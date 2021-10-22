Why I teach business ethics

However, we must all now reflect on who we have as leaders and how we select them because our Congress exhibits a profound inability to cooperate and to solve the problems that the people of this country are waiting to be solved. We see the government being bullied by elected representatives who are not grounded in our Constitutional values and who are more than willing to eliminate them from our culture. The values in our First Amendment are being diminished daily by students who have been indoctrinated by faculty members at some universities to demand “free spaces” and who no longer cherish the meaning of a university and who are willing to shout down speakers with whom they disagree and to keep their universities from inviting those people as speakers because the students disagree with the positions of the speakers.