Wi-Fi as a lifeline

One evening as I walked through the living room, I noticed a glint through the blinds. I’m not particularly observant of my surroundings, at least not like I should be. We had a dog, Lila, who once went full rage toward a bale of pine straw that had appeared in a neighbor’s yard. I should strive for something between Lila’s red alert and my typical oblivion.
On this particular evening, I parted the blinds to get a closer look, and saw a car parked in front of my house with the driver illuminated by a dim glow. I didn’t recognize the driver or the car, and it was late, so I started looking for my shoes so I could go out and see what the visitor wanted. A thought occurred to me; I walked into my office and unplugged the cable router. As I peered through the blinds again, the light on the driver’s face went out, and in a moment the car started and moved away.
Someone had been using my Wi-Fi, having apparently cruised through the neighborhood with an open laptop searching for an unsecured connection.
I’ve had internet access from home for almost as long as it’s been available, and bought a device that would broadcast Wi-Fi throughout the house. When I upgraded to a modem/Wi-Fi combination, the lady at the cable company pitched me to add a cable television package.
“Why would I want cable?” I asked. “I don’t own a television.”
Adding a cable package would lower my internet cost by $20 a month, she said. The basic package was about $8. So I went home with a modem upgrade and a cable subscription.
Since, I’ve taken this technology for granted. As far as I’m concerned, internet access is as vital as power, water, and sewage, and I’d even argue that it should be considered a necessary utility.
But it still remains out of reach for many people. Some can’t work the cost into their budgets. Others may be willing and able to pay, but the infrastructure isn’t available in their area. In our city, one can often see people outside the public library on a bench or in their vehicle after hours, poring over a glowing screen. It may be inconvenient, but they’re happy to have access.
Since the pandemic arrived, I’ve thought a lot about internet access, particularly with regard to education. Dothan schools start back on Tuesday, and enrollment figures show about 30 percent will be taking instruction on-line. That means they have some sort of computer and internet access. Of the 70 percent of students who are returning to the classroom, some are doing so by choice, but there are likely many who would connect from home if they could.
Wallace College dealt with this gap in access early on, and in mid-March extended the school’s Wi-Fi into a parking lot so that students without other options would have somewhere to get online.
The pandemic has forced us to improvise in many ways, but perhaps one of the best things it’s done is increase awareness to challenges we were not otherwise aware of.
This week, I learned about an initiative started by a military family in Alabama. When the soldier deployed to Afghanistan, he knew technology was available so that he could keep in touch with his family in his off time using video conferencing like FaceTime or Zoom, a recent discovery to many of us. He found that in deployment, Wi-Fi was a precious commodity that would cost as much as $100 per month. That poses a challenge to enlisted personnel trying to support a family stateside while deployed in an inhospitable area.
That’s how Wi-Fi for Warriors was created, and now the charitable organization solicits donations and sells merchandise to help offset the cost of Wi-Fi for deployed military personnel.
I’m sending a donation, because I can’t imagine being far removed from loved ones and not be able to see their faces or hear their voices. If you’re interested in learning more, check out https://www.wififorwarriors.com/.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!