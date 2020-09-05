Wi-Fi as a lifeline

Adding a cable package would lower my internet cost by $20 a month, she said. The basic package was about $8. So I went home with a modem upgrade and a cable subscription.

Since, I’ve taken this technology for granted. As far as I’m concerned, internet access is as vital as power, water, and sewage, and I’d even argue that it should be considered a necessary utility.

But it still remains out of reach for many people. Some can’t work the cost into their budgets. Others may be willing and able to pay, but the infrastructure isn’t available in their area. In our city, one can often see people outside the public library on a bench or in their vehicle after hours, poring over a glowing screen. It may be inconvenient, but they’re happy to have access.

Since the pandemic arrived, I’ve thought a lot about internet access, particularly with regard to education. Dothan schools start back on Tuesday, and enrollment figures show about 30 percent will be taking instruction on-line. That means they have some sort of computer and internet access. Of the 70 percent of students who are returning to the classroom, some are doing so by choice, but there are likely many who would connect from home if they could.