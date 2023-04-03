Brother Zeke and I were victims of, with rare exceptions, our mother’s cooking. One of the exceptions was her sugar cookies. Made from scratch, she would sprinkle cinnamon on them and the Douglass siblings would attack.

Being a mom, she was used to diverting our attention away from our regular meals by renaming the various portions. Thus the sugar cookies became Taste Good cookies.

For example, if we had grits for breakfast, any that weren’t eaten were put in a bowl and relegated to the fridge. By the next morning they were a hardened gelatinous mass; most unappetizing.

The Kid would then shape them into squares, fry them for a few minutes and pour Aunt Jemima’s syrup over them.

She would then offer us “cowboy pancakes” and we would gobble them down.

I’m not quite as gullible now but I can still be led astray by snappy advertising. One of the aftereffects of the cowboy pancake scam is my ongoing affinity for sugar wafers. These things are three crisp, thin wafers astride two layers of sweet, white icing-like filling. I can eat them by the dozen but my doctor warns against carbs and blood sugar and such but now and again I weaken and must buy a package for old times’ sake.

I was standing in the cookie aisle (always a mistake) when I noticed a stack of sugar wafers. I shouldn’t...I shouldn’t...but I did. Into the cart went the forbidden sugar wafers. When I got home I looked closer and saw clearly printed on the package, “ZERO SUGAR”. Wha? How can something sold as sugar cookies have no sugar? It’s like a hamburger with no ham.

This reminded me of our family’s experience several years ago with the George Foreman Grill which had the slogan, “Set it and forget it.” Rudolph wanted the grill for Christmas, thus it appeared. The set-it-and-forget-it meant you could start whatever you were cooking in then walk away and not need to check it every few minutes.

Well, when we opened the box, sitting right on top in large, bold print, we saw (and I kid you not) WHATEVER YOU DO, DON’T SET IT AND FORGET IT — FIRE HAZARD. So 70 years ago your mother would lead you astray, 20 years ago George Foreman would bend the truth a tad and today, I have sugar wafers with no sugar. This reminds me that with age doesn’t necessarily come wisdom.

Onward.