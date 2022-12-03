Writer's block? Only if there's pie

A few years ago, I was wandering through Sam’s Club in the early afternoon one weekday when I ran into someone I knew. After exchanging pleasantries, my acquaintance gave me a somewhat disapproving look and asked why I wasn’t at work. The words landed as more of a scold than an inquiry.

“I am working,” I said. Their expression didn’t change, so I elaborated.

“You can't usually just sit down and write,” I said. “At least I can't. I have to give the subject some thought. Sometimes I have to give it a lot of thought.”

I went for a metaphor.

“A raw idea doesn’t usually work very well. It has to cook, like a brisket or a rack of ribs. Low and slow.

“I’m cooking an idea right now, and have been for a while. But I can do something else until the timer goes off.”

The week of Thanksgiving, I kept warming up the cerebral oven, but the pantry was bare. I could not gather my wits enough to find an idea on the shelves and put some heat to it. It happens.

I couldn’t help but feel guilty. I’ve always told people who ask about writers’ block that there’s no such thing, and that if a writer gets stuck, it’s usually because they’re being distracted. Working in a newsroom will cure one from the vexation of distraction. A roomful of monkeys with typewriters will eventually recreate the works of Shakespeare. Add rumpled clothes, coffee, laptops, and cynicism, and they’ll put out a newspaper.

When I began to explore the idea of writer’s block, I thought of the quirky Coen Brothers movie “Barton Fink.” John Turturro is the title character, a writer suffering from writer’s block. It made a good plot, even though I kept thinking that if Fink would just start banging on the keys, the situation would resolve itself. But that would make a boring movie.

The writer’s block question gets posed to writers of all types, and the answer is usually the same. To overcome writer’s block, put your rear in the chair and your fingers on the keyboard, and write.

I’ve found that what works for me is to take those three steps, and eventually, something will begin to take shape.

Circumstances need not be perfect. I’ve written in a car driving down the interstate (I wasn’t driving, by the way), at a variety of tables in a variety of restaurants, in a hospital waiting room. I sat on the marble steps of the Alabama capitol building balancing a Radio Shack TRS-80 computer on my knees, writing a breaking news piece about the guilty verdict in former Gov. Guy Hunt’s trial while awaiting the swearing-in of then Lt. Gov. Jim Folsom as the new governor.

I began this piece on the road. We’d traveled several hundred miles for a delayed Thanksgiving gathering, and after the early afternoon meal, people had made their way to the den, where a television blared a succession of football games beneath several simultaneous conversations. From the adjacent kitchen came the happy sounds of kinfolk catching up while putting away the leftovers and cleaning up the dishes.

I staked out one end of a 14-foot dining room table and flipped open my laptop. I put my butt in the chair and my fingers on the keys, and started putting down some thoughts.

At about 450 words, I stopped cold. But it wasn’t writer’s block.

Behind me was an array of desserts, and I was being lured by the competing siren calls of a pecan pie and a caramel cake.

I made a mental note of where my train of thought might be heading, closed my laptop and pushed it aside to make room for a paper plate with both cake and pie, and wandered into the kitchen to get a cup of coffee.

This writer got blocked by baked goods.

It happens.