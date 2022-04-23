Like many longtime residents, I avoid the main thoroughfares through town whenever possible. I’ll often stop by the post office at lunchtime, and then take the back roads through neighborhoods as I head home for a bite to eat. I drive these roads frequently, often several times a day, and the landscape has become familiar. In one block is a shade-tree mechanic who’s always got a car or truck in surgery. He must be pretty good, because the turnover is swift. In another block there’s ongoing home maintenance, and down the street there’s a weathered roof that’ll soon be replaced, as several bundles of shingles have appeared in the last few days.

One block is flanked by a wooded area to the north, and to the south is the back side of what was once Porter Square Mall. There’s one long windowless wall perhaps 50 feet in length – a blank canvas that in many cities would have been long covered from one end to the other with urban artists’ illegible graffiti.

This wall, however, was defaced only once. Years ago, someone with a can of white paint and a wide brush staked out the center of the wall and left their mark: “You are beautiful,” written in large block letters.

It was clearly not signage left by a professional hired by the building owners. The lettering was inconsistent, getting noticeably smaller near the end, as if the painter got spooked by a car and tried to finish up hurriedly.

The first time I noticed the message, it brought a smile to my face. I hoped it would stay up a while. It was a forceful affirmation to passersby.

I have to admit that I am not always aware of the landscape when I’m driving. It’s tough enough to watch out for the other nuts on the road, so I’m not surprised when I notice that something is suddenly gone and a Dollar General or title pawn shop has popped up in its place. And it always seems to be a Dollar General or title pawn shop.

However, when I find myself driving that block of West Newton Street, my eyes will reflexively look south toward the back of Porter Square Mall, seeking those big letters for a small pat on the back.

Recently, as I made my way toward the office one Monday morning, my gaze drifted southward for my daily subconscious affirmation, only to find a blank wall. Some enterprising soul had decided to spruce up the building with a coat of white paint thick enough to obliterate the uplifting message. It was distressing. And weeks later, it’s still distressing to me, and that, too, distresses me. Why do I care?

It took a bit of navel-gazing to unpack. I had already realized how the years have made me more empathetic toward my fellow man. Upon reflection, I began to realize how I have, almost subconsciously, made efforts to bolster people I encounter. Little words or gestures of kindness – enough to uplift, but not so much as to be misinterpreted – can make all the difference.

Years ago, a guy showed up at the front desk asking to see me. I went downstairs and brought him up to the conference room to see what was on his mind. He asked if I remembered him and I admitted that I did not. Then he told me he was an alcoholic and he was trying to stay sober. He’d stopped by to apologize – for what, I’m still not sure – and that because I had been kind to him, he wanted to thank me.

I thought it was a strange encounter at the time. I still have no idea how our paths had crossed before, and as far as I know I haven’t seen him since. But I apparently treated him in a way that left his dignity intact, and he remembered that. He was clearly in a program of some sort and was working his steps that day, but he came across as sincere and I felt a bit lighter when he left.

Along the lower edge of my computer monitor there used to be a collection of notes affixed with tape. They were meaningless to most people, just scraps, many with a single word that served as a reminder of something I was apt to forget, or something I wanted to remember. A year or two ago, my monitor went out, and was replaced with a new one. I had carefully removed all my notes with the intent of attaching them to the new monitor. Then I forgot where I put them.

Each day I look at the wall as I drive to work, hoping someone has appeared in the dead of night and replaced the ersatz message. And each day, it had remained a white wall. Last week, I noticed more painting in progress, the beginning of an advertisement, it appears.

I’ve started a new collection of notes taped along the edge of my monitor. So far there’s only one, scribbled on a scrap from the back of an envelope: “You are beautiful.”

Its effect isn’t quite the same.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle

