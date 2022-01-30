You usually get what you pay for

One should never assume that simply because an item or service is a well known brand or very expensive that it must follow as the night the day (Hamlet, Act II, Scene 3) that said object is of correspondingly high quality.
I just re-read my opening sentence and if you understand it, you may proceed though if you did understand it you are probably far too intelligent to read the flotsam which follows. At any rate, the old adage, “You get what you pay for,” has now been proven wrong.
Case in point. All that know me personally or by reputation are amazed by my youthful, vigorous appearance and classically lean though muscular physique. Even though nobody actually tells me this, I know in my heart they are thinking it. After all, I still think and act pretty much as I did 50 years ago. Ergo, I must look the same also. Now back to my original point.
Mable, in a fit of motherly creativity, decided it would be nice if the three kids, F-Troop, would pose for a professional portrait for posterity. Mable, Herownself, Zox, Rudolph and McGee assembled at the studio for the grand event. There we all stood, ordered to look natural in the most unnatural of circumstances.
A half hour later we were done and I, for one, anxiously awaited the proofs so I could show Mable how much I improved the overall look of the group. The proofs arrived and I began my examination. Gadzooks! What was this? Who was the old timer on the far right? Was the photographer trying to pass that chubby, hair thinning, wrinkled face old geezer off as Norm Hisownself? The very idea!
Closer inspection revealed the figure was, in fact, wearing my shirt and britches and shoes. It even had my fountain pen in its pocket. I don’t believe the photo was digitally altered so here is what I think happened. The film was obviously faulty. It melted causing my face to appear to sag and for me to acquire more chins than a Chinese phone book.
Likewise, the camera had some distortion resulting in a bogus bulge appearing at my waist. All in all the picture resembled my friends Manute, Pop Pop or Smith. Not Norm his studly self.
The moral of this parable is obvious. Even though you come with the heavy whip-out (that’s big bucks in plain English), a bad lens and flawed film can yield a poor finished product.
Next time someone says “You get what you pay for,” remember my tale of woe and respond with a hearty, “Not necessarily.” At least we now have a pricey professional family portrait hanging in the storage room.
Onward.