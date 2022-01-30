You usually get what you pay for

One should never assume that simply because an item or service is a well known brand or very expensive that it must follow as the night the day (Hamlet, Act II, Scene 3) that said object is of correspondingly high quality.

I just re-read my opening sentence and if you understand it, you may proceed though if you did understand it you are probably far too intelligent to read the flotsam which follows. At any rate, the old adage, “You get what you pay for,” has now been proven wrong.

Case in point. All that know me personally or by reputation are amazed by my youthful, vigorous appearance and classically lean though muscular physique. Even though nobody actually tells me this, I know in my heart they are thinking it. After all, I still think and act pretty much as I did 50 years ago. Ergo, I must look the same also. Now back to my original point.

Mable, in a fit of motherly creativity, decided it would be nice if the three kids, F-Troop, would pose for a professional portrait for posterity. Mable, Herownself, Zox, Rudolph and McGee assembled at the studio for the grand event. There we all stood, ordered to look natural in the most unnatural of circumstances.