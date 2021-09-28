Youthful federal judiciary in Alabama

Our senior senator, Richard Shelby, has left an indelible legacy and imprint on our state. Every corner of the state has been the recipient of his prowess at bringing home the bacon. Every university has enjoyed a largesse of federal dollars. He has made the Huntsville Redstone Arsenal one of the most renowned high technology regions in the nation, not to mention placing the FBI’s second home in Huntsville.

Shelby’s accomplishments for Alabama would take a book to enumerate. However, what is not universally known is that Shelby has transformed the federal judiciary in Alabama for years to come.

During the entire eight-year presidency of Barack Obama, by nature we had some attrition in our federal judiciary in all three regions, Northern, Middle and Southern districts. Even though Obama sought to appoint Democratic judges throughout the state, Shelby and Sen. Jeff Sessions thwarted all Democratic appointees and held these cherished and powerful judgeships vacant.