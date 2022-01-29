Digital delivery a great choice for content

My Dad loved his daily newspaper. He treasured and trusted the information found on the black and white pages, and I’m pretty sure my lifelong love affair with the Fourth Estate was spurred in part by his passion.

I cannot recall a time when there was not a newspaper in our house – the Montgomery Advertiser and the Alabama Journal, the capital city’s afternoon newspaper that was shuttered years ago, were both delivered to our house for years. Newspaper content was the source of many memorable conversations with Dad – I learned a lot discussing and debating stories and columnists.

In today’s technology world, I sometimes wonder how Dad, who made a career change in the mid-1960s into the world of "data processing" – a cornerstone of what is known today as technology or IT – would be reading his newspaper if he was still with us; digitally or print? I believe with his computer trailblazing ways, a tablet would likely be near the coffee pot every morning to start his day.