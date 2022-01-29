Digital delivery a great choice for content

My Dad loved his daily newspaper. He treasured and trusted the information found on the black and white pages, and I’m pretty sure my lifelong love affair with the Fourth Estate was spurred in part by his passion.
I cannot recall a time when there was not a newspaper in our house – the Montgomery Advertiser and the Alabama Journal, the capital city’s afternoon newspaper that was shuttered years ago, were both delivered to our house for years. Newspaper content was the source of many memorable conversations with Dad – I learned a lot discussing and debating stories and columnists.
In today’s technology world, I sometimes wonder how Dad, who made a career change in the mid-1960s into the world of "data processing" – a cornerstone of what is known today as technology or IT – would be reading his newspaper if he was still with us; digitally or print? I believe with his computer trailblazing ways, a tablet would likely be near the coffee pot every morning to start his day.
Dad, like many of you, would enjoy the value of a digital newspaper subscription, especially when traveling and having a trusted local information source always available on his smart phone.
A digital-first approach of reporting information is now at the forefront of many newspapers, including the Eagle. Our newsroom’s strategy of posting stories, photos, videos, and breaking news online at dothaneagle.com and on our social media platforms and providing exclusive digital content via a variety of newsletters is the way we operate to keep our community informed.
Delivering content in a manner only imagined a decade ago highlights our commitment to change. Digital delivery allows the Eagle to send information – news, advertising, and more – to mobile devices for immediate consumption to meet the “I want my information now” demand that’s prevalent in today’s world.
Recently, Eagle digital subscribers had first access to stories with high readership and social media interaction, including: the local impact of COVID-19 and several schools converting to virtual learning due to omicron transmission rates; a decision by Houston County to sell the Farm Center and how Dothan leaders reacted; the positive local economic news highlighted by Dothan’s strong tax revenue collection; a journey back in time to the once-popular lower level of Dothan’s Northside Mall; and an interview with the new Miss Alabama USA Katelyn Vinson from Dothan.
Yes, our delivery services still include a daily print edition, but I invite those who have not yet experienced a digital subscription to join the growing number of readers.
With the delivery of information evolving, I’m sure Dad would welcome his digital newspaper access, and I would welcome his text messages about our content. For those of you who are reading this digitally, thank you, and for everyone else, take a minute and connect with us today.
Terry Connor, editor of the Eagle who fondly remembers his Dad saying, “I'll see you in the funny papers,” can be reached at tconnor@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7962.