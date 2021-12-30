2020, too

A year ago, as 2020 and its nine months of unprecedented global health challenges drew to a close, we could not help but look forward with hope – hope for eradication of the COVID-19 virus; hope that the coronavirus death toll would ebb; hope for the end of partisan acrimony that has infected virtually every part of our existence. We were reminded of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away,” suggesting that it’s good advice, as clichés often are.

Now we’re back at year’s end, and while some improvement has taken place, the root causes of much of our strife remain – coronavirus keeps reprising itself with adaptation; people keep dying from the disease despite the availability of vaccines that would likely have enabled them to survive a COVID infection; and the American people remain as polarized as ever.

“…as we wait a few more hours to watch the ball drop in Times Square and raise a glass to better days, there’s a nagging feeling that the only change will be on the calendar,” we opined a year ago. “Tomorrow, there will still be people sickened and dying from coronavirus, and the wolves at our doors today will still be on the porch in the morning.”

Yet we still cling to hope for our future.