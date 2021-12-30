 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020, too
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

2020, too

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

2020, too

A year ago, as 2020 and its nine months of unprecedented global health challenges drew to a close, we could not help but look forward with hope – hope for eradication of the COVID-19 virus; hope that the coronavirus death toll would ebb; hope for the end of partisan acrimony that has infected virtually every part of our existence. We were reminded of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away,” suggesting that it’s good advice, as clichés often are.

Now we’re back at year’s end, and while some improvement has taken place, the root causes of much of our strife remain – coronavirus keeps reprising itself with adaptation; people keep dying from the disease despite the availability of vaccines that would likely have enabled them to survive a COVID infection; and the American people remain as polarized as ever.

“…as we wait a few more hours to watch the ball drop in Times Square and raise a glass to better days, there’s a nagging feeling that the only change will be on the calendar,” we opined a year ago. “Tomorrow, there will still be people sickened and dying from coronavirus, and the wolves at our doors today will still be on the porch in the morning.”

Yet we still cling to hope for our future.

It’s been said that there’s nothing Americans working together cannot accomplish, but it’s been far too long since every American lived in the same reality. If we could poll every American to gauge individual hope, we have little doubt that the prevailing wish is an end to the coronavirus pandemic and a return to life unencumbered by the necessity of virus mitigation.

It will require every American working toward the same ends. It is our hope that we have what it takes to try.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A big stink
Editorial

A big stink

About once a week over the past year, Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management has received complaints about a stench emanating from l…

COVID-19 complicates playoffs
Editorial

COVID-19 complicates playoffs

If you’re thinking you might steer clear of an inevitable Omicron-fueled uptick in coronavirus cases by staying in and bingeing on college foo…

Editorial

Anti-vax creep

  • Updated

The ramp-up to the Christmas holiday brings worrisome news about the state of the novel coronavirus – its advanced iteration, Omicron, is far …

Lack of workers; plentiful work
Editorial

Lack of workers; plentiful work

  • Updated

Ordinarily, a low unemployment rate is a positive sign, and Alabama’s 3.1 percent jobless rate in November, a full point and then some under t…

Death Row debacle
Editorial

Death Row debacle

  • Updated

The debacle surrounding the planned execution of a Death Row inmate may have drawn to a close with his recent death from natural causes. But A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert