70 percent

State health officials will be watching numbers closely over the next 10 to 14 days after the July 4 holiday drew large crowds for cookouts, fireworks displays, and holiday beach trips. Alabama residents have mostly returned to life as it was before March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on our state. Health officials fear the number of cases will increase.

We can almost hear readers’ eyes rolling. We get it; people are sick of hearing about the coronavirus — sick of masks, sick of social distancing, sick of hand-washing and staying away from friends and family.

However, the danger of COVID infection remains, even as numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are on the decline.

Much of that decline can be attributed to the vaccines that have been deployed over the last six months. But it’s important to understand that, however puzzling, just 30 percent of Alabama residents have received the vaccine. That means seven of every 10 people one encounters every day — in the grocery store, at church, at the next table in a restaurant, on the row behind in the movie theatre — are unvaccinated, having decided to roll the dice with their health, and the safety of those around them.