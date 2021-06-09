 Skip to main content
70% solution
OUR VIEW

70% solution

Slowly but surely our corner of the world seems to be getting back to normal. Events that haven’t taken place in months are being held, people are getting out more, the state’s mask mandate was allowed to expire, and hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases and, by extension, fewer COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials credit coronavirus vaccines, but are careful to remind us that the virus hasn’t magically disappeared. Dr. Mike Saag of University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases sees the Memorial Day holiday as a stress test, as many unvaccinated Alabamians gathered without observing measures such as social distancing and facial masks.

The concern is that if not for Mississippi, Alabama would have the nation’s lowest vaccination rate, with more than 70 percent of the population unvaccinated.

It’s not because of a lack of available vaccine, or opportunities to receive it. It’s because people don’t trust the vaccine or the process behind its development, or they don’t trust the government, or they don’t like taking medicine, or they don’t believe the pandemic is a big deal, or they figure they’ll let enough other people get it to reach the elusive herd immunity the scientists talk about.

That’s their prerogative. It’s a free country, and no one is forcing anyone to take the vaccine.

But it’s also irresponsible. It not only endangers the health of individuals, but the health of their loved ones, as well as absolute strangers they encounter as they go about their business unmasked and unconcerned.

We urge those who have not been vaccinated to reconsider. Think about smallpox, which has not occurred naturally since 1949, eradicated by vaccine. Think about polio, largely eradicated by vaccine.

Think of the last 15 months, the 600,000 Americans who’ve died, and the loved ones you want to remain safe and healthy.

