70% solution

Slowly but surely our corner of the world seems to be getting back to normal. Events that haven’t taken place in months are being held, people are getting out more, the state’s mask mandate was allowed to expire, and hospitals are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases and, by extension, fewer COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials credit coronavirus vaccines, but are careful to remind us that the virus hasn’t magically disappeared. Dr. Mike Saag of University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases sees the Memorial Day holiday as a stress test, as many unvaccinated Alabamians gathered without observing measures such as social distancing and facial masks.

The concern is that if not for Mississippi, Alabama would have the nation’s lowest vaccination rate, with more than 70 percent of the population unvaccinated.

It’s not because of a lack of available vaccine, or opportunities to receive it. It’s because people don’t trust the vaccine or the process behind its development, or they don’t trust the government, or they don’t like taking medicine, or they don’t believe the pandemic is a big deal, or they figure they’ll let enough other people get it to reach the elusive herd immunity the scientists talk about.