Alabama lawmakers finally appear to be poised to pass a measure that would lower the state sales tax on food, coming after a series of failed efforts to eliminate the grocery tax altogether.

A bill introduced by state Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) would eventually lower the tax rate by half – from 4% to 2% – over a four-year period.

Alabama families won’t likely notice the relief, which would come with the elimination of 0.5 percent annually. That would result in a tax savings of $1 on a $200 buggy of groceries – assuming everything in the cart is eligible for the tax break.

While it’s a shuffle in the right direction, a bolder approach would make better sense, particularly if lawmakers address the mechanism that funnels revenue to the Special Education Trust Fund, which provides state funding for public schools. We appreciate the effort to address rising prices on the grocery shelves, but in light of the Legislature’s willingness to provide tax credits for parents who move their children from “failing” public schools to private school, the position that the education budget is sacrosanct is disingenuous.