A big stink
OUR VIEW

A big stink

About once a week over the past year, Alabama’s Department of Environmental Management has received complaints about a stench emanating from land treated with waste sludge from chicken rendering and processing plants.

The sludge, applied as fertilizer, contains particles of dead chickens and other waste from the plants. And the complaints about the stench involved one company, Denali Water Systems, which began spreading the poultry waste sludge last year on land across eight Alabama counties.

There’s great disagreement among complaining residents, clean waterway advocates, ADEM officials, and representatives of Denali, who said the content of the sludge is “virtually the same thing” contained in a chicken nugget meal.

It appears that such a controversy would be easily addressed by more stringent ADEM requirements for testing and treating food processing sludge, and more restrictive regulations on disposal.

Meanwhile, residents’ ability to enjoy life around their own homes is negatively affected by the horrific odor of decaying organic chicken flesh.

Perhaps the best way to expedite resolution would be to have all the stakeholders gather outdoors in one of the neighborhoods affected by the odor.

Experiencing the offending stench firsthand would certainly bring the entire matter into sharp focus.

