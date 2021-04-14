A bill ripe for passage

Thirty six states have passed laws that allow medical uses for cannabis, and Alabama is on track to become the 37th.

A medical marijuana bill has been approved in the Alabama Senate and got through a public hearing in the state House Health Committee Wednesday without much alteration, which bodes well for the measure in an upcoming committee vote.

There has been growing support for the use of cannabis products in the treatment of symptoms of serious illness such as cancer, Parkinson’s, and other conditions. The measure might have passed last year, having cleared the Senate before the legislative session was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill under consideration deals only with medical use and prohibits the use of raw plant material.

We urge lawmakers to approve the measure and send it to the governor’s desk, so that medical professionals will have another tool available to ease the suffering of their patients.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.