Last month, a Carbon Hill man died after a harrowing two weeks in the custody of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. If one simply accepts the official explanation of the department, it would seem that 33-year-old Anthony Mitchell was “conscious and alert” when jail personnel took him to a hospital on Jan. 26 and that his death is inexplicable.

“Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the inmate suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive,’’ the department statement read. “Life-saving efforts were performed by hospital staff and the inmate was ultimately revived. Unfortunately, a short time later, the inmate passed away. It is unknown at this time what contributed to his death.”

However, video footage recorded by another jailer, coupled with preliminary medical findings, suggest there’s far more to the story that those responsible for the inmate’s well-being might not want to come to light.

Mitchell’s body temperature after death registered 72 degrees, which would be consistent with allegations that jailers put Mitchell in a kitchen freezer for several hours, as alleged in a federal lawsuit filed by Mitchell’s family against Sheriff Nick Smith and corrections officers, nurses, and an investigator. The lawsuit also alleges that Mitchell was also held in an isolation cell with a bare floor and no bed or mattress, and assaulted with a stun gun by jail officers multiple times.

The allegations are stunning, and if even some of what is alleged is true, the public servants involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The FBI is now looking into the case already under investigation by state authorities.

In a civilized society, there is an expectation that those held in the custody of the state be treated humanely, and those who manage our law enforcement, detention, and corrections are responsible for ensuring that those in their charge not mistreated, tortured, or abused. When that happens, it’s not simply a crime against an inmate but an affront to the public at large.

If that turns out to be the case in Walker County, authorities should ensure that those responsible pay for their transgressions.