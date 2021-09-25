 Skip to main content
A brewing storm
A brewing storm

Our state is no stranger to dubious achievement, but a new designation earned last week is particular horrifying – Sweet home Alabama leads the nation in COVID-19 deaths.

It should not be unexpected, considering how long the state dragged up the rear in the number of residents receiving vaccinations. Hospitals all over the state are bursting at the seams with patients suffering serious COVID-19 illness; the vast majority of those are unvaccinated, and overwhelming majority of those who’ve died had been unvaccinated.

The glut of COVID-19 patients has created another issue – the availability of medical care for others with concerns unrelated to the pandemic. Strokes, accidents, heart attacks – people affected by those emergencies are sometimes finding their local facilities cannot help them.

These scenarios raise the question of rationed healthcare – something no one wants to consider. However, an issue with monoclonal antibodies may well push us to that point, assuming we aren’t there already.

State Health Director Dr. Scott Harris has been warning us that the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibodies, which can be a valuable treatment for many COVID sufferers, has been reduced, and that there is a possibility that some who need them will be unable to receive them.

Lack of resources is one concern, but what it potentially creates is far more troubling on moral and ethical planes, as well as the reality of the hospital setting. There will surely be some who believe that those who have taken vaccines, worn masks, and curtailed their contact with others should be given precedence over those who, for whatever reason, have not taken advantage of preventive measures.

Given the dwindling supply of lifesaving treatment, who is first in line?

