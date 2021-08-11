 Skip to main content
A bright note
OUR VIEW

A bright note

  • Updated
With reports of rising COVID-19 infections becoming grimmer with each day, it’s easy for Alabamians to become discouraged about our prospects.

But there is a glimmer of hope: An economic analysis from the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) at the University of Alabama suggests that the state’s economy could see a 5.5% growth in 2021, according to al.com.

Considering the devastating effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on global economies since March of last year, Alabama has fared comparatively well. While the state’s economy shrank by 2.7 percent for 2020, growth in the first quarter of 2021 tracked at 6.8 %, and the state’s unemployment rate — 3.3% in June – is well below the nation’s 5.9% jobless rate.

However, there is a caveat, CBER executive director Ahmad Ijaz told al.com.

“We will most likely see 5.0 to 5.5 percent growth for this year, and perhaps next year too, on the condition that we don’t shut down the economy again,” Ijaz said. “Another shut down will most likely have a much more devastating impact on the economy.”

That depends directly on the residents of Alabama, whose adherence to best mitigation practices is vital to beating back the virus and keeping our residents and our economy healthy.

Despite a recent resurgence in vaccinations in the state, Alabama retains the lowest vaccination rate in the nation.

We urge those who are not vaccinated to reconsider their decision and make arrangements to receive a vaccine against COVID-19.

