A case for public access

The Alabama Supreme Court is considering a case that could have wide repercussions for open government in our state.
The Alabama Public Service Commission, a three-member elected body that oversees utility regulation in the state appears to fall under the requirements of the state’s Open Meetings law. However, the PSC adopted new “media plans” banning recordings and digital equipment such as cell phones and laptop computers in apparent conflict with the requirements of the Open Meetings law. It came to a head in the spring when Laura Casey, a candidate challenging PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, was thrown out of a PSC hearing for recording the meeting.
The Open Meetings Act clearly establishes what governmental bodies are included, and specifically allows for recordings in Section 36-25A-6 Recording of meeting, which states, “A meeting of a governmental body, except while in executive session, may be openly recorded by any person in attendance by means of a tape recorder or any other means of sonic, photographic, or video reproduction provided the recording does not disrupt the conduct of the meeting. …”
In early deliberation, PSC representatives argued that because the hearing did not include deliberation by the commission, the Open Meeting law should not apply.
We urge the state Supreme Court to consider the intent and purpose of open government law, which is to prevent governmental bodies conducting the people’s work from operating behind a veil, shielded from the view of the public presumably served.
