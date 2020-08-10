You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A case for public access
0 comments
OUR VIEW

A case for public access

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Alabama Supreme Court is considering a case that could have wide repercussions for open government in our state.

The Alabama Public Service Commission, a three-member elected body that oversees utility regulation in the state appears to fall under the requirements of the state’s Open Meetings law. However, the PSC adopted new “media plans” banning recordings and digital equipment such as cell phones and laptop computers in apparent conflict with the requirements of the Open Meetings law. It came to a head in the spring when Laura Casey, a candidate challenging PSC President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, was thrown out of a PSC hearing for recording the meeting.

The Open Meetings Act clearly establishes what governmental bodies are included, and specifically allows for recordings in Section 36-25A-6 Recording of meeting, which states, “A meeting of a governmental body, except while in executive session, may be openly recorded by any person in attendance by means of a tape recorder or any other means of sonic, photographic, or video reproduction provided the recording does not disrupt the conduct of the meeting. …”

In early deliberation, PSC representatives argued that because the hearing did not include deliberation by the commission, the Open Meeting law should not apply.

We urge the state Supreme Court to consider the intent and purpose of open government law, which is to prevent governmental bodies conducting the people’s work from operating behind a veil, shielded from the view of the public presumably served.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disconnected
Editorial

Disconnected

  • Updated

As school officials from state government to the local level try to find a way to start school in the next few weeks while keeping students, t…

Editorial

Teacher unions and the pandemic

  • Updated

For most Americans the coronavirus is a scourge. But teachers unions seem to think it’s also an opportunity—to squeeze more money from taxpaye…

Win-win proposition
Editorial

Win-win proposition

  • Updated

Dothan commissioners entertaining a proposal to turn over the vacant Montana Street Elementary School building to the Dothan Housing Authority…

Wallace L. Smith
Editorial

Wallace L. Smith

  • Updated

If the measure of a man is the respect he’s earned in his community, Dr. Wallace L. Smith should have been 10 feet tall.

Harvey Updyke
Editorial

Harvey Updyke

  • Updated

Another notable man died last week, and regrettably, public reaction has been far from generous.

Common sense
Editorial

Common sense

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was slow to act at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic before shutting down the state for a while in the spring. W…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert