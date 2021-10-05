 Skip to main content
A cautionary tale
OUR VIEW

A cautionary tale

  • Updated
Municipalities around the state should pay close attention to a cautionary tale unfolding in the city of Mobile, where a runoff election this week offered voters an unusual choice between a deceased incumbent and a living challenger.

Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie died from an extended illness between the municipal election, and a runoff with challenger William Carroll.

Manzie’s name is still on the ballot, and the runoff election remained in play. Carroll will be sworn in should he receive the most votes. Should Manzie receive more votes than Carroll, another election will be held.

Complicating this particular race are accusations that proponents of a controversial annexation plan opposed by Manzie are working to force a second election with the hope of seating someone who favors the proposal.

It’s an oddity best avoided by more specific legal wording that would remove a candidate who dies from consideration, regardless of printed ballots.

Common sense would suggest that untimely death is a disqualification, and that the remaining runoff candidate win the seat by default.

