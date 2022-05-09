 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

A dire warning

Reverberations from the subprime mortgage crisis some 14 years ago were felt across the globe, leading to the failure of at least one financial institution, Lehman Brothers, and sparking a recession in the U.S. It also prompted a dire prediction from some prognosticators, who warned that mounting student debt would likely be the next economic catastrophe.

The collective debt of some 40 million Americans exceeds $1.7 trillion, and many debtors struggle to repay their student loans. Economists have suggested that student debt has had a broad effect on young adults, hampering their ability to buy homes and other necessities. There is a political movement that seeks to have student debt forgiven, in part or in total, to alleviate pressure on debtors and jumpstart the economy.

That would be good for the debtors, but they may well be the only ones who would benefit.

Forgiven debt doesn’t go away. A loan unpaid is a loss for the lender. And $1.7 trillion in unpaid debt is a tremendous loss for the entities holding the paper.

There’s no question that student debt is crippling for many debtors. According to the Education Data Initiative, 628,000 Alabamians carry an average of $37,000 in student debt, totaling some $23.5 billion.

They took those loans voluntarily and agreed to the terms in good faith.

Student loan forgiveness is economically unsound. A better approach would be to pursue strategies to restructure the debt in a way that would ease the burden on borrowers while ensuring repayment of the loan, perhaps through lowered interest rates and extended terms.

The precarious state of student debt demands an introspective review of the entire approach to educational loans, from the banking sector to the institutions of higher education that receive the bulk of the funds loaned.

There has to be a more sustainable approach.

