A fair change

Alabama Medicaid recipients who have been denied treatment for Hepatitis C because they failed to meet sobriety requirements will now be eligible to receive medical services for the illness.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that Alabama agreed to end its sobriety requirement for Hepatitis C antiviral treatment under Medicaid, which the DOJ maintains is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because it discriminates against people with substance disorders. Alabama denies the allegations, but agreed to a settlement to lift the restriction.

It’s a fair move, and long overdue. Alabama Medicaid barred people from treatment under its blanket sobriety restriction, refusing to pay for antiviral treatment if the patient had used drugs or alcohol six months before or during treatment.

It’s a draconian requirement that appears to have no purpose beyond the punitive, as Hepatitis C, a blood-borne viral infection, is spread through contact with contaminated blood. While its transmission can be traced to reckless behavior such as sharing needles for intravenous drug use, there are ways to contract the disease that aren’t stigmatized by society, such as transfusion with contaminated blood products.

The blanket sobriety restriction assumes that all who have used alcohol or drugs within six months don’t deserve treatment they need to avoid lifelong chronic illness. Access to treatment should not be impeded by subjective judgement of those who would otherwise qualify.