A fair decision

When workers in the public sector are accused of wrongdoing, they’re often placed on paid leave. That’s a reasonable action – after all, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but an employer is well within its right to remove the accused from duty.

Sometimes those under scrutiny are exonerated, either by investigation or by trial, or are found complicit and see discipline short of dismissal.

However, investigations often lead to an indictment, a trial, and conviction or some other admission of culpability, and the worker is separated from the job following weeks or months of paid leave bankrolled by taxpayers.

That hardly seems fair, which is why one judge’s recent ruling should become standard across the board when public workers get in trouble.

In March of 2016, a Decatur public school teacher, Carrie Cabri Witt, was put on paid administrative leave after being arrested on accusation of having sex with a student younger than 19. She remained on paid leave until August 2018, when she resigned. Last month, six years after her arrest, Witt pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years in custody and another three years’ probation.

However, Circuit Judge Jennifer M. Howell took the further step of ordering Witt to pay about $100,000 in restitution to the school system as reimbursement for her salary and benefits during two years of paid administrative leave.

It’s fair for accused public workers to continue to receive salary and benefits under the presumption of innocence. However, if they’re convicted or admit guilt, it’s reasonable for taxpayers to expect to be made whole.