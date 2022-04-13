 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

A fair decision

  • 0

When workers in the public sector are accused of wrongdoing, they’re often placed on paid leave. That’s a reasonable action – after all, the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but an employer is well within its right to remove the accused from duty.

Sometimes those under scrutiny are exonerated, either by investigation or by trial, or are found complicit and see discipline short of dismissal.

However, investigations often lead to an indictment, a trial, and conviction or some other admission of culpability, and the worker is separated from the job following weeks or months of paid leave bankrolled by taxpayers.

That hardly seems fair, which is why one judge’s recent ruling should become standard across the board when public workers get in trouble.

In March of 2016, a Decatur public school teacher, Carrie Cabri Witt, was put on paid administrative leave after being arrested on accusation of having sex with a student younger than 19. She remained on paid leave until August 2018, when she resigned. Last month, six years after her arrest, Witt pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years in custody and another three years’ probation.

People are also reading…

However, Circuit Judge Jennifer M. Howell took the further step of ordering Witt to pay about $100,000 in restitution to the school system as reimbursement for her salary and benefits during two years of paid administrative leave.

It’s fair for accused public workers to continue to receive salary and benefits under the presumption of innocence. However, if they’re convicted or admit guilt, it’s reasonable for taxpayers to expect to be made whole.

dothan eagle editorial stock image
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Share the secret

Share the secret

Regarding the April 3 column by Celeste King Conner in which she cavalierly dismisses the pending shortage of toilet paper: She avers, "...we …

The moon is green cheese

The moon is green cheese

About half of all Americans believe life evolved over millions of years. There are reams of scientific findings that support that assertion, w…

No way, Kay

No way, Kay

Growing up in pre-Civil Rights Era Alabama, the state’s 77-year-old governor ought to know a racist trope when she sees one. And having worked…

Debt burden

Debt burden

There’s little if any harmony in American politics these days, but there’s one thing that Republicans and Democrats agree on – the heavy weigh…

End notes

End notes

Alabama lawmakers gather in Montgomery today for the 27th legislative day in the regular session., which ends on the 30th day, or whenever som…

Posturing

Posturing

Alabama lawmakers seem determined to pass legislation with no practical purpose simply for the sake of appearance and to pander to a segment o…

End food tax

End food tax

Alabama Arise, a state nonprofit advocating for Alabama’s poor, revived a decades-long effort to roll back sales taxes on groceries this week.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert