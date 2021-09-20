 Skip to main content
A fast track for medical cannabis
OUR VIEW

A fast track for medical cannabis

Certain Alabamians will be greatly pleased to learn that an initiative to provide medical cannabis in our state has been so productive that products may become available ahead of schedule.

Lawmakers approved medical marijuana earlier this year, and appointed a 14-member panel chaired by Dr. Steve Stokes, a radiation oncologist from Dothan, and the panel recently hired Alabama’s state treasurer, John McMillan, as director of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the initiative from seed to sale. McMillan has resigned his cabinet post, which will be filled by former two-term treasurer Young Boozer.

Much remains to be done, including establishing cultivation parameters and issuing growing permits and licensing dispensaries as limited by law.

However, Stokes said the commission hopes to shorten the timeline given the progress that’s been made thus far.

That’s good news for sufferers of numerous illnesses whose symptoms can be improved by medical cannabis.

But don’t expect the state to resemble an opium den. Medical cannabis in Alabama does not authorize products that would be smoked or vaped. Prescriptions for medical cannabis are limited to a small list of illnesses, and medical cannabis products will be limited to oils, tinctures, tablets, capsules, gel cubes, creams or transdermal patches.

