 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A futile effort
0 comments
OUR VIEW

A futile effort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An effort by the state Attorney General’s office and the Department of Corrections to have a judge dismiss a Department of Justice lawsuit over conditions in Alabama prisons is likely a non-starter. One can’t blame ‘em for trying, even if it’s a futile effort.

“Trying” isn’t an attribute state officials have exercised much in dealing with state prisons. The DOCs lockups around the state are chronically overcrowded and understaffed, and have been for years, despite annual pleas from DOC officials to state legislatures for greater resources. Yet there’s been little “trying” by lawmakers to correct the deficiencies in the state prisons.

The Justice Department litigation is no surprise either. DOJ submitted a blistering report a year ago outlining the problems it identified in the state’s corrections system, giving fair notice that litigation would follow unless there was some indication of a plan to address prison woes.

The lawsuit was filed in December.

It’s doubtful that a federal judge would dismiss the case simply because the state challenges the DOJ’s rationale.

A better tack is for legislators to follow Gov. Ivey’s lead in pursuing an agreement to lease new prison facilities, and bolster that effort by creating a strategy to manage prison population and adequately staff penitentiaries.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sticky semantics
Editorial

Sticky semantics

It looks more and more like former Dothan School Superintendent Phyllis Edwards’ legal maneuvering to claim wrongful termination after her app…

A slippery slope
Editorial

A slippery slope

The Judiciary Committee of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill sponsored by first-term lawmake…

Speedy shots
Editorial

Speedy shots

  • Updated

When the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alabama in mid-December, Southeast Health dispensed the first inoculations to two Dothan physicians. The …

Change of the guard
Editorial

Change of the guard

The people of Dothan have been fortunate over the last several years to have a civic-minded official in charge of its police department. Steve…

Alabama’s statesman
Editorial

Alabama’s statesman

Fifty years ago last month, Richard Shelby was sworn into his first elected office, representing the people of Alabama’s 16th District in the …

Vaccination coordination
Editorial

Vaccination coordination

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the governors of eight other states to ask President Joe Biden’s administration to improve communication and coor…

Wire-tap bill is too broad
Editorial

Wire-tap bill is too broad

It’s ironic that Alabama lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow state and local law enforcement officials to surreptitiously lis…

Bring it
Editorial

Bring it

  • Updated

As a new school year began last fall, then-Superintendent Phyllis Edwards dropped a bombshell on the Dothan school board in a Sept. 8 memo wit…

Vaccination momentum
Editorial

Vaccination momentum

  • Updated

As is human nature, sarcastic criticism of Alabama’s mid-December rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began before it had a chance to gain mome…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert