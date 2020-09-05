A gag rule for athletes?

But progress doesn't come cheaply, for if it did, the nation would not be having this moral reckoning once again. Black athletes would not feel compelled to speak out, and Black parents wouldn't have to have the Talk with their young sons.

Black athletes should not be expected to "shut up and dribble" and be silent on political and societal injustices, a demand that suggests that their main value to society is to entertain. These athletes are citizens, and part of an America for whom racial issues have been daily concerns since the African slave trade touched the shores of what would become this nation. They have a right to exercise their free speech as citizens.

Racial inequality and police brutality remain stains on our democracy, and these athletes should be applauded for what is so often demanded of them — being role models. All Americans — not just those whose hue has made these issues their daily burden — need to make justice a universal moral imperative. Change requires righteous outrage and the moral courage to say "enough is enough."

When Russell boycotted that game decades ago, his white teammates on the Boston Celtics played. Years later, teammate Bob Cousy told Russell that "looking back on it, I should have done more to share your pain. I'm sorry I didn't."

Shut up and dribble?