A glimmer of hope
OUR VIEW

A glimmer of hope

Last year, state education officials wrestled with the idea of delaying a portion of the Alabama Literacy Act that would require third-graders who are not reading on grade level to be held back rather than being promoted to the fourth grade. According to state Superintendent Eric Mackey, without a delay, almost 1 in 4 third-graders would be at risk of being held back; previous statistics show about 5 percent of third-graders have been held back for reading.

Promoting those students to keep them with their cohorts, or to give officials time to make a plan to address reading deficiencies, certainly doesn’t do the struggling student any favors. Public education’s shameful secret is evident in the remedial classes offered at postsecondary institutions – some students are graduated from high school as functional illiterates.

State education officials deserve credit for working to change that circumstance. A recent report by the Alabama Reading Initiative found that more than half of the state’s elementary school teachers have received advanced training in the science of reading, and the state is seeing increased enrollment in summer learning programs.

The improvements are part of a strategy to meet the requirements of the Alabama Literacy Act, enacted in 2019 to address reading deficiencies among the state’s elementary students. The disruption to traditional schooling during the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated those deficiencies.

The ARI report shows encouraging initiative from state education officials, who understand the importance of reading as a cornerstone of education.

State officials at all levels must make a priority of preparing Alabama’s students to step into the world with the best available tools to succeed.

Moving them through the system without adequate reading skills is utter failure.

