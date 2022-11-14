A good day spoiled

Saturday was what many might consider a perfect day. The weather was pleasant, the temperature was moderate for mid-November, and there was a parade to cap off a weeklong National Peanut Festival.

Thousands of people from throughout the area had risen early to get downtown and find the perfect vantage point before the first parade entries moved out at 9 a.m. They’d made a day of it; first the parade, and then out to the fairgrounds to enjoy a Saturday on the midway. It’s a long-standing tradition for many residents, who look forward to parade Saturday for months.

But Saturday unfolded much differently for some. At one point, spectators gathered near the intersection of West Main and Montana streets had their attention drawn from the passing parade to a growing throng next to the Shell station. The throng turned into a melee, and then gunshots rang out, and ordinary people enjoying a day of leisure reacted as did their counterparts in similar communities when a gun is fired where large crowds are gathered – they ran for their lives. Two young men in the conflict were struck by bullets. One was injured, one was killed. The source of the conflict isn’t clear. What is, however, is that three young men who left home to go to the parade on Saturday didn’t make it home. One is in the hospital, one is in the morgue, and a third is facing a murder charge.

With a few days’ distance, the event comes more clearly into view, and looks more like an isolated disagreement and one person’s stupendously poor judgment to produce and fire a weapon while surrounded by thousands of bystanders.

The incident should not be used to criticize police; they responded quickly and effectively to what one veteran officer characterized as “the most chaotic scene” he experienced in his career. It should not prompt a blanket assumption that our city is no longer safe. It’s not even a reason to demand “gun control,” although it should prompt reasonable discussion to address the wide availability of weapons to people who shouldn’t have them.

The greatest loss for many people is their sense of security. Parade day will never be the same for some residents. And that’s a real shame.