A good start

Alabama’s criminal justice system has long been in need of adjustment. The war on drugs resulted in stiff penalties for drug possession, and the state’s “three strikes” law, which prescribed life imprisonment after a third felony conviction, helped to fill the state’s penitentiaries.

As long ago as the late 1990s, then-Attorney General Bill Pryor pushed a raft of legislation that would reform sentencing guidelines in response to complaints that inmates were being released after serving a fraction of their sentences.

Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court addressed one inequity in the system by raising the maximum bail amount a judge can set for a state murder charge from $150,000 to $1.5 million.

“I’m very satisfied with the change,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told the Montgomery Advertiser. “I think it’s ridiculous that you can be caught with drugs and get a $1.5 million bail, but if you murder someone the max is $150,000.”

Ridiculous – and dangerous to society. Last year, a Mobile County man was released on bond for a murder charge. He was later arrested again, charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend.