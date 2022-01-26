 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A good start
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

A good start

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama’s criminal justice system has long been in need of adjustment. The war on drugs resulted in stiff penalties for drug possession, and the state’s “three strikes” law, which prescribed life imprisonment after a third felony conviction, helped to fill the state’s penitentiaries.

As long ago as the late 1990s, then-Attorney General Bill Pryor pushed a raft of legislation that would reform sentencing guidelines in response to complaints that inmates were being released after serving a fraction of their sentences.

Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court addressed one inequity in the system by raising the maximum bail amount a judge can set for a state murder charge from $150,000 to $1.5 million.

“I’m very satisfied with the change,” Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told the Montgomery Advertiser. “I think it’s ridiculous that you can be caught with drugs and get a $1.5 million bail, but if you murder someone the max is $150,000.”

Ridiculous – and dangerous to society. Last year, a Mobile County man was released on bond for a murder charge. He was later arrested again, charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend.

It’s a good start to address inequities throughout the judicial system, from bond amounts to mandatory sentencing to pardons and paroles.

There’s still work to be done.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Instant karma
Editorial

Instant karma

  • Updated

James Iannazzo, who threw an obscenity-laced fit at a Connecticut smoothie shop on Saturday, has seen his life upended. He got arrested. He lo…

Frustration
Editorial

Frustration

  • Updated

Alabamians should count their blessings with regard to the coronavirus and its relentless grip. While many Alabamians have chosen to go maskle…

Drawn out
Editorial

Drawn out

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are in a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds, but may be derailed by an order from th…

A glimmer of hope
Editorial

A glimmer of hope

  • Updated

Last year, state education officials wrestled with the idea of delaying a portion of the Alabama Literacy Act that would require third-graders…

COVID continues
Editorial

COVID continues

  • Updated

Alabama is in the midst of a coronavirus surge – again. This one may well be the worst yet, in terms of transmission. The most recent seven-da…

Contradictions
Editorial

Contradictions

  • Updated

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccination and testing mandate for large employers, and state officials …

Stateless
Editorial

Stateless

About seven years ago, a 20-year-old college student, Hoda Muthana, left her home in the Birmingham area and traveled to the Middle East, wher…

Murky history
Editorial

Murky history

  • Updated

State school officials postponed an update to the state’s social studies curriculum this fall following a mixed Fordham Institute review of st…

2020, too
Editorial

2020, too

  • Updated

A year ago, as 2020 and its nine months of unprecedented global health challenges drew to a close, we could not help but look forward with hop…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert