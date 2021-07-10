 Skip to main content
A grueling task
OUR VIEW

A grueling task

A group of 10 people — six lawmakers and four “civilians” — began a monumental undertaking this week: Recompiling the voluminous 1901 Constitution of Alabama.

It was the first meeting of the Legislative Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution, and the members heard the specifics about their objective from the director of the Legislative Services Agency, Othni Lathram, who has the unenviable task of rewriting the document once the committee makes its recommendations.

It promises to be a grueling exercise, if for no other reason than the sheer magnitude of the document. It’s 40 times as long as the U.S. Constitution and 12 times as long as the average state constitution.

However, what prompted the formation of a recompilation committee isn’t the length, but the content. The constitution contains passages written to disenfranchise African-Americans in various ways, from voting to education, and is bloated with almost 1,000 amendments, many addressing matters such as the disposal of dead mules in one county or the disposition of weeds in another.

The committee’s charge is to remove racist language, remove duplicative or repealed sections, consolidate economic development provisions, and arrange all the local amendments by the county they apply to. The revision will be put before voters for approval.

This necessary effort should be considered a first step. The next constitutional shortcoming to be addressed should be the lack of home rule, which requires local governments to seek legislative approval or a constitutional amendment for many matters that should be handled locally.

We wish committee members luck, and limitless patience. They’ll need both.

