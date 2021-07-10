A grueling task

A group of 10 people — six lawmakers and four “civilians” — began a monumental undertaking this week: Recompiling the voluminous 1901 Constitution of Alabama.

It was the first meeting of the Legislative Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution, and the members heard the specifics about their objective from the director of the Legislative Services Agency, Othni Lathram, who has the unenviable task of rewriting the document once the committee makes its recommendations.

It promises to be a grueling exercise, if for no other reason than the sheer magnitude of the document. It’s 40 times as long as the U.S. Constitution and 12 times as long as the average state constitution.

However, what prompted the formation of a recompilation committee isn’t the length, but the content. The constitution contains passages written to disenfranchise African-Americans in various ways, from voting to education, and is bloated with almost 1,000 amendments, many addressing matters such as the disposal of dead mules in one county or the disposition of weeds in another.