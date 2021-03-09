 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A jarring figure
0 comments
OUR VIEW

A jarring figure

{{featured_button_text}}

In the storied tradition of “calling in the cavalry,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is dispatching members of the Alabama National Guard to at least 24 rural counties to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ivey’s response is exactly what residents should expect from their governor; after a year under the thumb of a pandemic that has sickened half a million Alabamians and killed more than 10,000, there’s a great urgency to administer the vaccine to as many residents as possible as quickly as supplies can be acquired.

The Alabama National Guard deployment will help immensely with the immediate challenge of vaccination. Beginning March 23, teams will set up vaccination clinics working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and local emergency management officials, and are capable of administering at least 1,000 shots per day at each site.

However, once the crisis has passed, Alabama lawmakers and state health officials must review access to health care services throughout the state, beginning with those counties being covered by the men and women of the Alabama National Guard.

We’re fortunate to have the Alabama National Guard available to take the vaccine to the people in our state’s rural areas. However, the necessity of that assistance in more than a third of the state’s counties is jarring, and demands attention.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downgrade ahead
Editorial

Downgrade ahead

  • Updated

A proposal at the federal Office of Management and Budget might seem like minor housekeeping to the federal bureaucrats who would recast the f…

Bravo, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Bravo, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is sure to draw heat from many Alabamians who are ready to toss their masks aside and get back to normal, as well as mem…

Tornado watch
Editorial

Tornado watch

Alabama is at the peak of tornado season, a time many residents find difficult to forget. In Enterprise, residents took time this week to reme…

Extend the order
Editorial

Extend the order

For most of the last year, Alabama has been under a 12-page executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey, urging residents to stay home, eschew gatherin…

The bail question
Editorial

The bail question

  • Updated

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty wasn’t conceived by the Founding Fathers and debuted in the U.S. Constitution. Its lineage ca…

Ballot blues
Editorial

Ballot blues

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are considering a two-pronged bill addressing ballots in Alabama.

A slippery slope
Editorial

A slippery slope

The Judiciary Committee of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill sponsored by first-term lawmake…

A sticky wicket
Editorial

A sticky wicket

Expect a battle in the Alabama Legislature over a piece of legislation that, on the surface, looks like a no-brainer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert