A jarring figure

In the storied tradition of “calling in the cavalry,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is dispatching members of the Alabama National Guard to at least 24 rural counties to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ivey’s response is exactly what residents should expect from their governor; after a year under the thumb of a pandemic that has sickened half a million Alabamians and killed more than 10,000, there’s a great urgency to administer the vaccine to as many residents as possible as quickly as supplies can be acquired.

The Alabama National Guard deployment will help immensely with the immediate challenge of vaccination. Beginning March 23, teams will set up vaccination clinics working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and local emergency management officials, and are capable of administering at least 1,000 shots per day at each site.

However, once the crisis has passed, Alabama lawmakers and state health officials must review access to health care services throughout the state, beginning with those counties being covered by the men and women of the Alabama National Guard.

We’re fortunate to have the Alabama National Guard available to take the vaccine to the people in our state’s rural areas. However, the necessity of that assistance in more than a third of the state’s counties is jarring, and demands attention.

