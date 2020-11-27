 Skip to main content
A joyous gesture
OUR VIEW

A joyous gesture

The way Mike Schmitz sees it, Dothan has been very good to him and his family. With the support of the community, his automobile business grew exponentially, and its success allowed him the time to become active in civic life through the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and other functions, and eventually into public service.

In two terms as mayor, he shepherded big projects to improve our city with his vision and, more important, his ability to build consensus among his elected colleagues and business and community leaders.

Voters chose him to lead the city’s school board as chairman, tackling what may well be our city’s most vexing challenge — improving our public schools — as our school system struggles like systems all over the nation.

It’s in his DNA to seek out and confront obstacles. He has traversed the nation on a bicycle with friends, climbed Mount Everest, and walked the Camino de Santiago.

More recently, he was faced with a steep trail up what may be his tallest mountain. The Iron Man had a cardiac emergency, underwent surgery, and embarked on a long recovery.

It’s not surprising that the community he loves responded to his plight with great concern.

Neither is it surprising that Schmitz would acknowledge that love and support with a grand gesture of his own. On the eve of Thanksgiving, Schmitz offered a public post on Facebook:

“My family and I are so thankful for the Dothan community's outpouring of love and prayers!!!

That's why we have decided to host A Gathering of Gratitude on the Go! This Sunday, you'll be able to find 16 food trucks pop up across our wonderful city of Dothan, and the first 250 people at each food truck will receive a free meal.”

Four thousand meals. Sixteen small local businesses that could use a boost in sales in these unpredictable times. A joyous gesture in a year with a dearth of cheer.

We applaud Mike Schmitz for his generosity and enduring civic spirit. It’s what the season of Thanksgiving is all about.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg

Food Truck locations

The Carver Museum, 305 N. Foster St.

Dothan Social Events

Kickin’ Chicken

Parking lot behind Conestoga Steakhouse

Earnie’s Hot Dogs

Dinner Bell Café

Rike’s Taco Truck

D’s Fish House on Wheels

Aunt Katie’s Community Garden, 602 Linden St.

Mealz on Wheelz

Dothan Off Road and Marine, 2502 Ross Clark Circle

Dawgz N Thangz

Mercedes-Benz of Dothan, Hyundai of Dothan, 2309 Ross Clark Circle

Food From the Heart

The Crab Shack

Philly City

Omni Marketing Group, 935 South Oates

Marshall’s Hot Dogs

River Bank and Trust, 3850 West Main Street (Houston Center)

Mama T’s

Taste of Summer

Private location

J’s Shack

Sayit Hotdogs

