A joyous gesture

The way Mike Schmitz sees it, Dothan has been very good to him and his family. With the support of the community, his automobile business grew exponentially, and its success allowed him the time to become active in civic life through the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and other functions, and eventually into public service.

In two terms as mayor, he shepherded big projects to improve our city with his vision and, more important, his ability to build consensus among his elected colleagues and business and community leaders.

Voters chose him to lead the city’s school board as chairman, tackling what may well be our city’s most vexing challenge — improving our public schools — as our school system struggles like systems all over the nation.

It’s in his DNA to seek out and confront obstacles. He has traversed the nation on a bicycle with friends, climbed Mount Everest, and walked the Camino de Santiago.

More recently, he was faced with a steep trail up what may be his tallest mountain. The Iron Man had a cardiac emergency, underwent surgery, and embarked on a long recovery.

It’s not surprising that the community he loves responded to his plight with great concern.