Earlier this month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” order, with its controversial mask mandate, through April 9, and told the people of Alabama that would be the end of it.

But it’s clear that neither Ivey nor state health officer Scott Harris is convinced that masks are no longer necessary. This week, Ivey released a statement urging businesses to encourage people to wear masks after the mandate ends. She even offered images of signs suggesting how to get the message across.

That in itself should be message enough. Data suggests the pandemic is waning, and that’s enormously encouraging. Vaccination efforts have been ramped up and have been going smoothly. While health officials are not convinced that a trend of reopening that’s moving across the nation is wise, Gov. Ivey is relying on Alabamians to use common sense.

That’s a leap of faith, but by encouraging businesses to enforce mask use on their own, she’s hedging her bet by shifting the burden from the government to the marketplace.

It may well be a stroke of brilliance.

