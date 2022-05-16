 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

A modest proposal

On May 9, staffers at Dothan’s Alfred Saliba Family Services Center arrived at the facilities the organization shares with several non-profits to find that the center had been burglarized over the weekend by vandals who left with great deal of damage – graffiti on walls, discharged fire extinguishers, broken windows and doors and wrecked furniture and carpets. Several items such as laptops had been stolen as well.

Fortunately, the center is widely covered by surveillance cameras, and workers and police were able to watch the destruction unfold as they reviewed the footage, determining as many as seven culprits participated in the destruction in two separate incidents.

Late that afternoon, vandals returned, and officers captured several suspects, and were able to identify the others. All the suspects are under 16.

Now Alfred Saliba Family Service Center, which over more than 20 years has helped countless income-challenged families through direct services and by connecting them with a constellation of social service agencies, is asking for help, and has established a Go Fund Me page to raise at least $20,000 to repair the damage left by the suspected vandals.

However, the disposition of the case against the juveniles presents another opportunity for social intervention.

Those charged with the crime, if convicted, should be sentenced to “hard labor” – helping workers make necessary repairs to the building, cleaning, mowing grass, and otherwise making reparations to the organizations harmed by their actions. The judge should also also hold the suspects’ parents or guardians accountable for the cost of repairs and equipment replacement.

If even one of the juveniles involved finds his way to a more productive path from the experience, it would be another victory for an organization committed to improving the lives of others.

