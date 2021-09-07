 Skip to main content
A moment of silence
OUR VIEW

A moment of silence

Later this week, there will likely be an initiative to observe a moment of silence Saturday morning to recognize the moment 20 years ago when terrorists attacked our nation in New York, Washington, D.C., and in the skies over rural Pennsylvania. Many of us will stop what we’re doing in that moment and stay still in tribute to the lives lost and the extraordinary efforts of thousands of rescuers.

As a remembrance, it’s wholly unnecessary. The horror of Sept. 11 won’t likely slip past any American who was cognizant 20 years ago, and never will throughout their lifetimes. We don’t need a moment to remember, although there’s great comfort in a moment to reflect.

A similar initiative was mounted on Tuesday, as Alabama hospital officials urged residents to observe a moment of silence at noon to remember the more than 12,000 Alabamians who have died with COVID-19. That observance is necessary to bring the toll of the disease to the forefront, particularly as infection rates are reaching new heights and public adherence to safety measures continues to wane.

Just shy of 3,000 people died in the Sept. 11 attacks, and another 2,000 have died in the two decades since from injuries and illnesses cause by the attacks.

More than twice that number have died of COVID-19 in Alabama alone, and more are dying each day.

Some Alabamians don’t need a reminder of COVID-19’s lethal potential. Twelve thousand Alabamians were someone’s parents, children, spouses, siblings, friends, neighbors, or colleagues.

For the rest of us, a moment of reflection may be lifesaving. Consider these losses, and what you can and should do to mitigate the possibility that you or someone you love contract the virus and its potentially fatal possibilities.

